'That Would Be Great Entertainment' - Player Directors Back Idea For Significant Tour Championship Change To Set Up FedEx Cup Shootout

PGA Tour player directors, Adam Scott and Peter Malnati are yet to be fully convinced on reported plans to make the Tour Championship a matchplay event, but the pair have given their support to a different idea which could revolutionize the season-ending event and, as a result, the FedEx Cup.

Several tour pros have long been unhappy with the current Starting Strokes model which is in place at East Lake, Scottie Scheffler called the format "silly" prior to winning both last year, and discussions have begun regarding potential changes to the tournament to maintain or increase entertainment while still providing legitimacy when it comes to the season-long race.

The Athletic reported on Friday that the PGA Tour is in “advanced discussions to revamp the Tour Championship format into a bracket-style event.” However, the proposal was not well-received by the likes of Scott, who admitted during round at The Sentry that he was "unsure" about the idea of switching to match play after a whole schedule of stroke play.

Speaking to Golfweek's Adam Schupak, Scott said: “I'm pretty much open-minded to explore anything but I'm unsure about that. It's hard to see where match play fits into pro golf. We play the whole season one way and then have the final week be head-to-head match play, I mean, we can have a look at it, but you'd have to kind of sell me on that just a little more.”

While Scott and several other tour pros might not be fully convinced about match play rounding off the season, they appear to be much more on board with the possibility of allowing the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup prizes to take centre stage independently of the other. The thinking behind that plan is, in Scott's words, to "reestablish the Tour Championship as that kind of legacy-type event.”

Adam Scott (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Golfweek, there is understood to be growing support among players for an idea which would see the Tour Championship shifted to Wednesday until Saturday (with triple the FedEx Cup points) and a standalone winner. From there, the top-eight would advance to a strokeplay shootout on Sunday to decide who wins the FedEx Cup.

Scott is one of those who backs the proposal. He said: “I like it. I do. I think if you put a lot on the line on Sunday, it’s interesting. But that’s just me.”

Last season's Valspar Championship winner agreed. Malnati said: “That would be great entertainment. You can still have a legitimate tournament and yet you’d still have the potential gripe that the best player of the year doesn’t win the FedEx Cup but the 18-0 (New England) Patriots didn’t win the Super Bowl either.”

But, touching on the difficulties behind any potential changes, Malnati said: “We want there to be a focus on who won the Tour Championship, not just who won the FedEx Cup. With FedEx as our biggest sponsor, that’s why it’s so complicated. How do you make it all about FedEx but still have a legitimate tournament that you call your Tour Championship?”

Peter Malnati (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malnati went on to explain that the final two trophies of the season could have their formats altered as early as this year, but changes would likely have to be agreed and ratified before the end of February at the latest if that was to be the case.

Scott warned that while no time should be wasted once the right idea is found, it would be wise not to rush into anything so as to avoid making more adjustments to a time of year which has already featured much inconsistency over recent campaigns.

The 2013 Masters champion said: “If it’s a prestigious event, it should be treated with care. I think it’s a possibility if the right format can be produced. I mean, what are we waiting for? If the right answer is found that checks the boxes from sponsors to television and the players, then let's do that.”