'Probably The Largest In PGA Tour History' – Pro Admits Huge Winning Caddie Cheque

Ryan Brehm paid his karma forward following his life changing PGA Tour victory at the Puerto Rico Open last week by signing a cheque for $339,660 for his caddie's services.

Playing on what was the last of his medical exemption, the 35-year old big hitting Mid-Westerner needed a runner-up finish to keep his PGA Tour status for the remainder of 2022. With his wife by his side, literally and metaphorically (she was his caddie) he would go on to claim victory and secure a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

The result catapulted him from 769th to 282nd in the Official World Golf Ranking, receiving a cheque for $666,000 along the way. Speaking to Detroit News after the round, he described his caddie's percentage as “probably the largest in PGA Tour history – 51%”

Winning a PGA Tour event with your wife by your side, securing a two-year exemption and signing over a cheque for $339,660, things seem to be looking up for Brehm. “I don’t know what to say,” Brehm told Golf Channel on the final green. “We had our head down and just tried to make great golf swing after great golf swing, got a few putts to roll in and I don’t know – I’m a little bit speechless.”

The Puerto Rico Open was an opposite field PGA Tour event whilst the world’s leading stars competed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational; ultimately won by American, Scottie Scheffler. The Puerto Rico Open seems to have a habit of producing emotional victories, with Branden Grace securing the title in 2021 just one-month after he lost his father to Covid-19.