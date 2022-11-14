Pro Who Nearly Quit Makes It Through Q-School
Rico Hoey's situation was so dire at one point during Q-School for the Korn Ferry Tour that he joked about a new career
Rico Hoey was one of the players to make it through the Korn Ferry Tour’s Q-School last week. However, the prospect of that happening seemed unlikely before he entered the final stage last Friday.
Speaking to The Golf Channel (opens in new tab), the 27-year-old admitted that he was even jokingly considering his career options as he languished towards the foot of the top 100 on the leaderboard. He said: “I told my girlfriend, ‘All right, time to fire up the LinkedIn. I don’t even know how to work it, but let’s do this; how do I apply?’”
Perhaps inspired by the possibility of an uncertain future, Hoey impressed when it mattered the most, with rounds of 70, 67 and 68 to tie for 17th and secure eight guaranteed appearances on next year’s Korn Ferry Tour. That offered a glimpse of the former all-American’s talent, as evidenced throughout three seasons on the Tour before losing his card after the 2020/21 season.
Hoey explained that, despite needing to rely on state opens in mini-tours in the time following that disappointment, the experience stood him in good stead for his dramatic turnaround in form last week. He said: “Just getting ready for Q-School and learning how to win. There’s no substitute for putting yourself in high-pressure situations, regardless of what tour you’re playing on.”
Hoey also admitted that, regardless of his setbacks, there’s something about the game he can’t leave behind. He said: “This game makes me want to keep coming back and keep getting better. It’s frustrating, but it has its moments, like this.”
