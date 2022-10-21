Pro Shop Shirt Folding Challenge Emerges After Viral North Berwick Video

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Social media is a strange old beast, and who'd have thought that just a simple bit of shirt folding in the Pro Shop could lead to a viral video exploding around golf Twitter.

We've all tried, and failed, to get our golf shirts folded up correctly, they never quite get back to that box fresh condition - but the game was changed by one simple action at North Berwick.

Not only is it a classic Scottish links track, but North Berwick is now the birthplace of Pro Shop shirt folding challenge that's been sweeping the nation.

The original video raised eyebrows and caught the imagination of golf pros up and down the land, with over 250,000 views prompting responses of all kinds - mainly trying to emulate the magical folding technique or offering a fresh alternative.

We'll start with the original but then watch below for some of the responses and alternatives - and we're always happy to see more so send them to us @GolfMonthly on Twitter.

First up is the original from North Berwick, the place where it all began with this puzzling but incredible take on shirt folding.

Sorcery 😍pic.twitter.com/5dhJEtjWYnOctober 20, 2022 See more

The replies came in droves, with Hartford Golf Club in Cheshire one of the first to then step up to the plate.

The pro shop shirt folding challenge is going viral 😂👏(🎥: @HartfordGolfC) pic.twitter.com/RQ308U1m0mOctober 21, 2022 See more

Next up, Michael Wilson from Royal North Devon Golf Club then got in on the act to give a fresh twist on the shirt folding saga.

Good effort 👏👏(🎥: @losetheyips) pic.twitter.com/T992JDQSYsOctober 21, 2022 See more

And from Scotland, to Cheshire, to Devon, we then head down to Kent and Princes Golf Club for this effort - showing it's a crazy that is truly covering the entire UK.