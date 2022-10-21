Pro Shop Shirt Folding Challenge Emerges After Viral North Berwick Video
Golf Pro Shops up and down the country try polo shirt folding technique after Twitter video attracts over 250,000 views
Social media is a strange old beast, and who'd have thought that just a simple bit of shirt folding in the Pro Shop could lead to a viral video exploding around golf Twitter.
We've all tried, and failed, to get our golf shirts folded up correctly, they never quite get back to that box fresh condition - but the game was changed by one simple action at North Berwick.
Not only is it a classic Scottish links track, but North Berwick is now the birthplace of Pro Shop shirt folding challenge that's been sweeping the nation.
The original video raised eyebrows and caught the imagination of golf pros up and down the land, with over 250,000 views prompting responses of all kinds - mainly trying to emulate the magical folding technique or offering a fresh alternative.
We'll start with the original but then watch below for some of the responses and alternatives - and we're always happy to see more so send them to us @GolfMonthly on Twitter.
First up is the original from North Berwick, the place where it all began with this puzzling but incredible take on shirt folding.
Sorcery 😍pic.twitter.com/5dhJEtjWYnOctober 20, 2022
The replies came in droves, with Hartford Golf Club in Cheshire one of the first to then step up to the plate.
The pro shop shirt folding challenge is going viral 😂👏(🎥: @HartfordGolfC) pic.twitter.com/RQ308U1m0mOctober 21, 2022
Next up, Michael Wilson from Royal North Devon Golf Club then got in on the act to give a fresh twist on the shirt folding saga.
Good effort 👏👏(🎥: @losetheyips) pic.twitter.com/T992JDQSYsOctober 21, 2022
And from Scotland, to Cheshire, to Devon, we then head down to Kent and Princes Golf Club for this effort - showing it's a crazy that is truly covering the entire UK.
Solid! pic.twitter.com/Ry4TV3GOg4October 21, 2022
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
