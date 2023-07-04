Pro Makes Hole-In-One On Par 4 In PGA Tour Monday Qualifier
Aldrich Potgieter achieved the feat on the 345-yard par 4
Young South African golfer, Alrdirch Potgieter, achieved a rare golfing feat after he made a hole-in-one on a 345-yard par 4.
Potgieter achieved the feat while competing at the Monday qualifier for the John Deere Classic which takes place on the PGA Tour this week.
Standing on the 17th hole at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Illinois, the big-hitting 18-year-old smashed his driver over the dogleg-right and, initially, thought nothing of it. It was only as his caddie celebrated from the fairway that he began to realise what he had accomplished, as he explained afterwards.
"That was really exciting, and it was kind of a weird moment,” Potgieter said.
"I didn't see it go in, so I didn't know. It was kind of a blind tee shot, but when I saw my caddie run out to the fairway and was pumping up his arms and going wild, I thought it was probably like a foot or two.
"And he said no, it was in the hole. So it wasn't like a hole-in-one you see on a par 3 and you go wild with the crowd. It was kind of a quiet moment to yourself where you're like, 'I still can't believe that happened.'"
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
There remains only one hole-in-one on a par 4 recorded in PGA Tour history when Andrew Magee holed out on the 17th hole at the 2001 Phoenix Open.
Unfortunately, for the young professional, despite the albatross coming in a five-hole stretch where he made a 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, his six-under-par score wasn't enough to make it through Monday qualifying, with the South African falling one shot short of the John Deere Classic on Thursday.
Regardless, it is clear that Potgieter, who last year became the second youngest winner of the Amateur Championship with victory at Royal Lytham and St Annes, has a bright future in the sport.
Dude made a 1-2-3-4-5 in a five hole stretch. And the one was on a 403- yard par 4. pic.twitter.com/G4f9sIGnuaJuly 3, 2023
Last month at the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, the South African made the cut, finishing 64th after a final round 79.
The South African's driving ability was also on display at LACC, as he topped the driving distance standings for the tournament. Potgieter averaged a mammoth 336 yards off the tee, putting him more than 10 yards clear of fellow big-hitter Bryson DeChambeau and four yards clear of Min Woo Lee, who was second with an average of 332 yards.
Following his performance at the US Open, the South African turned professional. He recently missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after shooting +2 in his first two rounds.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2023
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
How Nick Faldo’s Masters Victories Changed The Face Of Golf
Nick Faldo’s Masters victories confirmed Britain’s return as a golfing force and helped solidify a shift in the balance of power at the top of the men’s game. The achievements of Faldo and his British contemporaries inspired a generation of players to take up, and excel, at the sport.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Secures Hat-trick For The Putter Everyone's Talking About
The Rocket Mortgage Classic winner made it three consecutive wins for this easy-to-align mallet putter
By Michael Weston • Published
-
John Deere Classic Purse, Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023
JT Poston defends his trophy with three places at this month's Open Championship also on offer
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Made in Himmerland Purse, Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023
Oliver Wilson defends his trophy with three places at this month's Open Championship also on offer
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
8 Biggest Storylines Ahead Of The 2023 US Women's Open
There are some fascinating stories developing ahead of the first US Women's Open to be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Targeting Ryder Cup Return After Ending PGA Tour Win Drought
Fowler has not featured in the Ryder Cup since 2018 but is now 12th in the qualification standings after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Bernhard Langer Wins US Senior Open To Break PGA Tour Champions Record
The German broke Hale Irwin’s record for the most wins on the PGA Champions Tour with his 12th senior Major victory
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Ends PGA Tour Drought With Dramatic Playoff Win At Rocket Mortgage Classic
The American is finally a PGA Tour winner again, beating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff in Detroit
By Andrew Wright • Last updated
-
'The Aramco Events Almost Have A Semi-Major Feel To Them' - Leona Maguire
World No. 10 Leona Maguire is relishing the prospect of a second outing in the Aramco Team Series in London
By Mark Townsend • Published