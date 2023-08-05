Pro Makes Hole-In-One On Par 4 During PGA Tour Canada Event

Davis Shore became the first player to achieve the feat on PGA Tour Canada after making an ace on the 321-yard par 4

Davis Shore competing in the US Open in 2022
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

American, David Shore, made history as he became the first player to make a hole-in-one on PGA Tour Canada.

Shore, who won last week at the Osprey Valley Open, followed it up with an historic achievement on the 321-yard par 4 15th during the second round of the Windsor Championship.

While there have been four albatrosses recorded on the Korn Ferry Tour, Shore’s feat marks the first on the Canadian development tour. There remains only one hole-in-one on a par 4 recorded in PGA Tour history, when Andrew Magee holed out on the 17th hole at the 2001 Phoenix Open.

A post shared by PGA TOUR Canada - Fortinet Cup (@pgatourcanada)

A photo posted by on

"Yesterday I actually hit it up on the green with a 3-wood," Shore said after his round. "It was into the wind today so it was a perfect driver. I hit it really well and it was right at the pin, but the thought of it going in never crossed my mind, until it actually went in, because I was just trying to get it somewhere around the green so I could make a birdie.

"I think it hit the flagstick pretty hard, we could hear it hit the pin from the tee - it was pretty incredible. I knew it was in because the people behind the green were going crazy, which was really cool to see."

Despite the stunning ace, the 24-year-old will not be returning for the weekend, having missed the cut by four strokes. After a one-over-par opening round, Shore started with two double bogeys in his first five holes before his ace/albatross on the very next.

A bogey-free second nine, featuring five birdies, moved him back into the red and saw him sign off with a four-under-par round of 67. He is currently projected to drop to eighth in the Fortinet Points List with the top five gaining a card onto the Korn Ferry Tour.

His achievement also comes a month on from a similar feat by Young South African golfer, Aldrich Potgieter, who made a hole-in-one on a par 4 while competing at the Monday qualifier for the John Deere Classic in July.

Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸