Pro Makes Hole-In-One On Par 4 During PGA Tour Canada Event

American, David Shore, made history as he became the first player to make a hole-in-one on PGA Tour Canada.

Shore, who won last week at the Osprey Valley Open, followed it up with an historic achievement on the 321-yard par 4 15th during the second round of the Windsor Championship.

While there have been four albatrosses recorded on the Korn Ferry Tour, Shore’s feat marks the first on the Canadian development tour. There remains only one hole-in-one on a par 4 recorded in PGA Tour history, when Andrew Magee holed out on the 17th hole at the 2001 Phoenix Open.

"Yesterday I actually hit it up on the green with a 3-wood," Shore said after his round. "It was into the wind today so it was a perfect driver. I hit it really well and it was right at the pin, but the thought of it going in never crossed my mind, until it actually went in, because I was just trying to get it somewhere around the green so I could make a birdie.

"I think it hit the flagstick pretty hard, we could hear it hit the pin from the tee - it was pretty incredible. I knew it was in because the people behind the green were going crazy, which was really cool to see."

Despite the stunning ace, the 24-year-old will not be returning for the weekend, having missed the cut by four strokes. After a one-over-par opening round, Shore started with two double bogeys in his first five holes before his ace/albatross on the very next.

A bogey-free second nine, featuring five birdies, moved him back into the red and saw him sign off with a four-under-par round of 67. He is currently projected to drop to eighth in the Fortinet Points List with the top five gaining a card onto the Korn Ferry Tour.