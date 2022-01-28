Prince Andrew Gives Up R&A Honorary Membership
The Duke of York has relinquished his membership of the R&A, a spokesman has confirmed
Prince Andrew has relinquished his membership of the R&A amid controversy surrounding his sexual assault trial in the US and links to Jeffrey Epstein.
"I can confirm that The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his Honorary Membership," a statement from the R&A said. "We respect and appreciate his decision."
The Duke of York was stripped of his military and royal patronages earlier this month by the Queen, which also led to him losing his honorary titles at three of Northern Ireland's most prestigious golf clubs - Royal Portrush, Royal Belfast and Royal County Down.
Prince Andrew has been an R&A member since 1992 and he is the only member of the royal family to have been a committee member, having served on the Amateur Status Committee from 1999 to 2003. He was Royal Captain at the R&A in 2003 and during the club's 250th anniversary in 2004.
“It is an enormous privilege, an honour and a dream come true for me to be invited to become the Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, especially in this, its 250th anniversary year," Andrew said at the time. A painting was specially commissioned by the Club and completed in 2006 to mark its anniversary, and shows The Duke of York driving into office.
Ms Giuffre is suing the Duke in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law. The Duke has strenuously denied the allegations.
