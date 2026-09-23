Presidents Cup Facts: 13 Things To Know About The USA Vs Internationals Match

The 2026 Presidents Cup is upon us, so what better time to get to know a bit more about the match play event that pits the best of the United States against the best of the Internationals (minus Europe) who are PGA Tour members.

This year’s edition will take place at Medinah Country Club, which previously hosted the 2012 Ryder Cup.

If this year's Presidents Cup is remotely as dramatic, fans are in for a treat.

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The US, captained by Brandt Snedeker, are the holders and heavy favorites to successfully defend the cup, but Geoff Ogilvy will be fired up to lead his International Team to a rare victory.

So how well do you know the match? Here are 13 facts about the Presidents Cup:

Created to rival the Ryder Cup

The Presidents Cup was the brainchild of former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem.

As the Ryder Cup turned into a behemoth of an event in the early 1990s, it was only natural for the PGA Tour to want to create something similar.

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With a wealth of international talent at the time outside of Europe, there was plenty of merit to the idea and in 1994, the first US and International teams went toe-to-toe at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

The US prevailed 20-12, setting the tone for the event.

Internationals have won just once

In 1998, the Internationals claimed their first Presidents Cup win (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 32-year history of the Presidents Cup, only once has the International Team tasted victory.

Captained by Australia’s Peter Thomson at Royal Melbourne, the hosts stormed to a 20.5-11.5 win, which remains the second-largest margin of victory.

There has only been one tie

The 2003 Presidents Cup is perhaps the most famous of them all. Gary Player took on the International captaincy for the first time, pitting his wits against Jack Nicklaus at Fancourt in South Africa.

What ensued was a tussle for the ages. The hosts swept the Saturday fourballs 6-0 to take a three-point lead into the Sunday singles, but the US showcased all their quality to hit back.

They took 7.5 of the 12 on offer to tie the score at 17-17. However, unlike the Ryder Cup, that does not mean the holders get to retain the cup.

In 2003, that meant Player and Nicklaus had to pick one player each for a playoff. Ernie Els and Tiger Woods were chosen for their respective teams and took each other on as darkness fell.

In the end, the pair could not be separated after three holes before it was declared a tie with no more daylight left to continue.

The US have dominated

Since losing in 1998, the US have gone undefeated. Their overall record is 13-1-1 and they are on a winning streak of 10 in a row.

This has led to several suggestions over the years of changes to the Presidents Cup to make the event more competitive.

How the trophy was created

The Presidents Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any event featuring a host of the world’s best golfers needs a fitting trophy, and there’s no doubt the Presidents Cup ticks the boxes.

According to the PGA Tour website, it was created by Tiffany & Company and weighs a total of 28 pounds.

It was made using five sterling silver circles, which were spun by a spinner into five different shapes. Those components were then fashioned into a cup by a silversmith.

The beaded embellishment that goes around the cup and the foot of the trophy was then created before the oval logo was etched and applied on.

The entire trophy is vermeil in 24-carat gold, and the original is kept inside the World Golf Hall of Fame in Pinehurst.

Two tied for most appearances

Phil Mickelson previously held the record for most appearances with 12 but Adam Scott’s inclusion this year has drawn him level, while the Australian could yet go on to set a new record if he continues to stay so sharp as he approaches 50.

Most points

Mickelson still holds the solo record for the most points won in Presidents Cup history. Across his 12 appearances, he racked up an impressive 32.5 points (26-16-13).

That record is safe from Scott, too, with the Australian currently on 23 points.

Most singles points

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s another American in Tiger Woods who has won the most points in the singles matches. Woods played in the Presidents Cup nine times and amassed seven points from singles contests alone (7-2-0).

Most foursomes points

Mickelson tops the table again here with 14 foursomes points from 22 matches (12-6-4).

Most fourball points

The longevity of Mickelson once again has him leading the way for points won in fourball matches with 13 (10-5-6).

Most points in a single Presidents Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The maximum points on offer at a single Presidents Cup is five and six players have managed to achieve this clean sweep.

They are:

Mark O’Meara (1996)

Shigeki Maruyama (1998)

Tiger Woods (2009)

Jim Furyk (2011)

Branden Grace (2015)

Jordan Spieth (2022)

Oldest player

Jay Haas was 49 years and 353 days old when he competed for the US in the 2003 Presidents Cup, making him the oldest player in he history of the event.

Youngest player

On the flip side, Ryo Ishikawa was just 18 years and 21 days old when he suited up in the International colors for the 2009 Presidents Cup.