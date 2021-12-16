PNC Championship Live Stream: How To Watch Tiger's Return

Tiger Woods makes his comeback to competitive golf at this year’s PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie. It’ll be the 15-time Major champion’s first competitive round since the same event last year and, more poignantly, his first tournament back since his life-threatening LA car crash in February.

Anticipation to see Woods Snr in action is understandably high, so here’s everything you need to know about the event…

Where is the PNC Championship being played?

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando will play host to the PNC Championship, as it has done since 2012. Some of the biggest names in the game will battle it out over the par-72 layout designed by two-time Open winner Greg Norman.

Playing its full yardage, the course measures 7,234 yards, but there will be a mixture of forward and back tees in operation to accommodate the varying levels of ability. Featuring wide fairways, plenty of hazards and receptive yet challenging putting surfaces, it provides an ideal setting for a tournament of this nature.

What’s the PNC Championship format?

Only Major champions or past winners of the Players Championship are eligible to enter a team into this tournament, hence it boasts an incredible entry list year-on-year.

The two-round event runs across the weekend of December 18-19 and will be played under Texas Scramble rules. So both players tee off and choose the best spot from which to play the next shot, with the process repeating until the ball is in the hole.

It makes for an exciting birdie fest that often results in pairings breaking the 60 mark. Justin Thomas and father, Mike, shot 25-under last year to win by one from Vijay and Qass Singh, with Team Woods a further four shots back in seventh place.

Is the PNC Championship on TV?

For UK viewers, Sky Sports Golf, as always, is where you’ll be able to watch the PNC Championship live. In the US, TV coverage will be split between NBC and the Golf Channel, while exclusive early action will be available on streaming service, Peacock.

Tee times for rounds one and two are yet to be released but we will update this page as and when they are.

US TV Schedule - 2021 PNC Championship

All times EST

Friday, December 17: 12.30-2.30pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, December 18: 12.30-1.30pm (Peacock); 1.30-2.30pm (Golf Channel); 2.30-6pm (NBC); 6.30-10.30pm (Golf Channel re-air)

Sunday, December 19: 11am-12pm (Peacock); 12-1pm (Golf Channel); 1-4.30pm (NBC); 5-9pm (Golf Channel re-air)

UK TV Schedule - 2021 PNC Championship

Friday, December 18: 5.30-10.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, December 19: 4-9.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)