"It's Almost Immeasurable" - PNC Senior Executive On Tiger Woods Impact
The PNC Championship is set for huge numbers this week as Tiger Woods returns to our TV screens
By Elliott Heath published
The bulk of the 2021 golfing calendar is done and dusted, however this week is set to be one of the biggest of the entire year as golf fans get to see Tiger Woods return to the fairways just 10 months after his horrific car crash in Los Angeles.
Woods is back hitting golf shots already and is set to ride his cart and team up with son Charlie at the family event, which features 20 Major winners who each get to team up with a family member. Tiger 'moves the needle' in a way that other golfers can't get close to, and the PNC Championship organisers are expecting a mammoth week of ratings, news stories and social media impressions.
The tournament has already had to create a spill-over media centre in the on-site hotel according to Golf.com, with PNC's senior executive saying that the Woods factor is "almost immeasurable."
“It’s almost immeasurable,” Lou Cestello told Golf.com. “We’ll have to see what the TV ratings end up being. Tiger just kind blows the lid off it in terms of the popularity. Certainly his and Charlie’s involvement has created a fervor around this event that we have not seen in the past. It’s already the highlight of our nine-year history, his making his comeback here.”
Tiger and Charlie surprisingly teed it up in the PNC Championship last year, where they finished in 7th place, and their inclusion suddenly made the PNC a must-watch. That was evident in the 1.5m viewers across both days, which was almost three times more than the previous year's edition. This week's numbers look set to eclipse those as the entire golf world gets the chance to see Tiger Woods play golf on TV for the first time since November 2020.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x