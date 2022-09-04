'Please Don’t Speak On Behalf Of All The Membership' - DP World Tour Pro Calls Out McGinley

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Sunday, a piece featuring Paul McGinley in the Sunday Times (opens in new tab) was posted on Twitter, with the article covering an array of different areas around LIV Golf, the Ryder Cup and how DP World Tour members don't want the golfers from the Saudi-backed series featuring in their tournaments.

In the piece by the former European Ryder Cup captain, it was stated that: “The key to the anger felt by the ordinary, non-LIV members of the DP World Tour is that these guys, who’ve taken the big money from LIV, think they’re entitled to come back and take the places of players who support our tour week-in, week-out.

“The LIV players don’t turn up for €2 or €3 million tournaments in the Czech Republic or Switzerland, but they come for the £6 million tournament at Wentworth. This has led to a lot of resentment. Keith [Pelley] has spoken to virtually every one of our players. Not one wants the LIV guys in our tournaments.”

Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch will be amongst a number of LIV golfers at Wentworth (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the statement hasn't sat well with a few players of the DP World Tour, with Gonzalo Fernández-Castano tweeting a sharp response of: "Please don’t speak on behalf of all the membership @mcginleygolf. I have no problem whatsoever with the @LIVGolfInv players playing on the @DPWorldTour."

Along with the Spaniard, Romain Langasque responded "same for me actually ! No problem seeing them," whilst Scott Hend tweeted: "Trust Me..... Paul doesn't speak for every Member..... Its not like we aren't Mates.... Just because they went and played for a better offer.... Give it a rest.... A majority wouldn't be able to play if they had of rectified the entry Criteria/Category."

Although there appeared to be a bit of 'Twitter beef', McGinley did respond to Fernández-Castano's tweet calling him out, with the 55-year-old stating: "Gonzalo makes a good point. I should have been more precise & clearer in that particular quote. It should have read that “every player past & present that I’ve spoke to “. Obviously he wasn’t one that I’d spoken to"

Please don’t speak on behalf of all the membership @mcginleygolf . I have no problem whatsoever with the @LIVGolfInv players playing on the @DPWorldTour. https://t.co/5g9mNuumR3September 4, 2022 See more

The DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, gets underway on the 8th September, with the tournament featuring the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm teeing it up, as well as multiple LIV Golf players.

Unsurprisingly, a lot has been made of this, with both McIlroy and Fitzpatrick stating that they feel "disappointed" that those on the Saudi-backed circuit will be able to feature at Wentworth.

Because of the tension, Martin Kaymer has withdrawn from the tournament, with the former World No.1 claiming that: "There will be friction there," whilst Sergio Garcia explained to Golf Digest (opens in new tab) that: "What I’m going to do is support the European Tour and that’s all I can do. Whoever doesn't like it, too bad for them.”