Players Championship Past Winners: All 49 Champions Of The PGA Tour's Flagship Event
The TPC Sawgrass event is one of the most prestigious in the game, and its list of winners proves why it’s worthy of the status
The Players Championship is the PGA Tour’s flagship event and, for many years, had been largely considered the fifth Major.
There were several reasons for that unofficial status, including its permanent home, TPC Sawgrass, and perks of winning the event, such as exemptions to all four official Majors for the next three years and huge prize money.
That notion has diminished in recent years with the emergence of LIV Golf. In the two years since its inception, the circuit has accumulated many of the world’s best in their peak years, including 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith, five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm.
LIV Golf has five former winners of The Players Championship on its roster, too – Smith, who won it in the same year as his Open victory, two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer, who claimed victory in 2014, 2009 champion Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, who won in 2009, and Phil Mickelson, who took the title two years earlier.
None of those stars are currently eligible for The Players Championship because of their decision to join LIV Golf, so as well as that impacting the strength of its fields, it also differs from the four official Majors, which still allow LIV golfers to appear.
Despite that, it remains a hugely prestigious event, and that was highlighted in 2023 when one of the world’s best players won the trophy. Scottie Scheffler, who was The Masters champion at the time, won the 2023 edition by five shots to help establish his reputation as one of the biggest talents of his generation.
Further evidence that it is still a tournament to be reckoned with can be found by looking down the 2023 leaderboard, with modern-day stars including Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth all finishing in its upper echelons.
Aside from Scheffler and the five former champions now with LIV Golf, the list of Players Championship winners is peppered with many of the great and good of the game.
That was evident from the very beginning, with one of the best ever, Jack Nicklaus, taking the first of his three Players Championship titles at the inaugural event in 1974.
Other notable names include six-time Major winner Lee Trevino, who took the title in 1980, four-time Major winner Raymond Floyd, who succeeded Trevino as champion. Fred Couples then won it in 1984, eight years before his Masters victory, with two-time Major winner Sandy Lyle winning it three years later.
During the 1990s, winners included former World No.1 Nick Price, Greg Norman and Couples for a second time in 1996.
After the turn of the century, Tiger Woods won in 2001 in a performance that included one of the event's iconic moments - an astonishing 60-foot triple-breaker downhill putt on the 17th during the third round.
Woods won it again in 2013, before Australian stars Adam Scott and Jason Day took the title. Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy claimed victory in 2019, with Justin Thomas winning the 2021 title a year before his second Major success at the PGA Championship.
While the prestige of The Players Championship may be in question following events off the course in recent years, there’s no reason to suspect it won’t continue to serve up huge names as champions in the years to come.
Here are the winners of the TPC Sawgrass tournament to date.
Winners Of The Players Championship
|Year
|Winner
|2023
|Scottie Scheffler
|2022
|Cameron Smith
|2021
|Justin Thomas
|2020
|Cancelled
|2019
|Rory McIlroy
|2018
|Webb Simpson
|2017
|Si Woo Kim
|2016
|Jason Day
|2015
|Rickie Fowler
|2014
|Martin Kaymer
|2013
|Tiger Woods
|2012
|Matt Kuchar
|2011
|KJ Choi
|2010
|Tim Clark
|2009
|Henrik Stenson
|2008
|Sergio Garcia
|2007
|Phil Mickelson
|2006
|Stephen Ames
|2005
|Fred Funk
|2004
|Adam Scott
|2003
|Davis Love III
|2002
|Craig Perks
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|2000
|Hal Sutton
|1999
|David Duval
|1998
|Justin Leonard
|1997
|Steve Elkington
|1996
|Fred Couples
|1995
|Lee Janzen
|1994
|Greg Norman
|1993
|Nick Price
|1992
|Davis Love III
|1991
|Steve Elkington
|1990
|Jodie Mudd
|1989
|Tom Kite
|1988
|Mark McCumber
|1987
|Sandy Lyle
|1986
|John Mahaffey
|1985
|Calvin Peete
|1984
|Fred Couples
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|1982
|Jerry Pate
|1981
|Raymond Floyd
|1980
|Lee Trevino
|1979
|Lanny Wadkins
|1978
|Jack Nicklaus
|1977
|Mark Hayes
|1976
|Jack Nicklaus
|1975
|Al Geiberger
|1974
|Jack Nicklaus
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
