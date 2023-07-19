Player 'Targeted' By Environmental Activist At 150th Open - R&A Chief Reveals
Martin Slumbers revealed that 'one of the most senior players in the field' was targeted at St Andrews
After the recent actions of Just Stop Oil protestors at multiple events and sports tournaments, Merseyside Police are on high alert for possible protests at Hoylake, with oddsmakers making The Open favourite to be the next target for campaigners.
It's happened at The Ashes, the Snooker World Championship and even the Gallagher Premiership Final between Saracens and Sale Sharks. However, according to the Chief Executive of The R&A, Martin Slumbers, a senior player in last year's Open Championship was reportedly targeted by an environmental activist.
Speaking at Royal Liverpool on Wednesday, Slumber stated: “We've had no direct intelligence. I think you're aware that there was direct intelligence last year, and most people in this room don't know that The Open was targeted last year.
"We have significant security procedures in place. We work clearly with the law enforcement agencies, and we'll wait and see what happens. You will have seen that we advised the players, please don't get involved, and I stand by that. We have enough things in place to be able to deal with it. Beyond that, I think security matters I need to keep confidential, and I hope you understand that, but I assure you there's enough sentiment in what I just spoke for your question."
He went on to later add: "We had a very credible threat that came through a -- was reported to us through a journalist that's in this room who very kindly and responsibly informed us that one of the most senior players in the field was going to be targeted by an environmental activist. That's all I really want to say."
Currently, it is unclear who the senior player was, but the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy were in the field at St Andrews, with many other huge names also present at the Home of Golf.
Ahead of The 151st Open Championship, which gets underway on 20th July, there have been some players responding to a possible protest. On Tuesday, Jon Rahm was asked whether he would be prepared to take action if confronted by an activist at Hoylake.
“Well, I don't know. I do have a reputation, so I hope they don't catch me on a bad hole,” he said jokingly. “You don't want to disrupt play, which they're trying, so if it happens where I'm at, I'm obviously going to try to clean up as quickly as possible so we can resume play. That's all I can say.”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
DraftKings Odds Surge: Boost Your Favorite Open Championship Bet by +300
Boost the odds on your favorite Open Championship outright by +300 when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook below!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
'He’s Got A Hell Of A Chance' - Faldo Backs McIlroy To End Nine-Year Major Drought
Nick Faldo says Rory McIlroy is too talented not to win a fifth Major even if he has some scar tissue to get over at Royal Liverpool in the Open
By Paul Higham • Published