PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan Playing In Dunhill Links Under Pseudonym

Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the 2022 LIV Golf Chicago tournament
Yasir-Al Rumayyan will be one of the amateurs in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

This week, the DP World Tour heads to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

While some of the world’s best players are in the field, including three of the victorious European Ryder Cup team, it also offers an opportunity for some high-profile amateurs to showcase their abilities.

That’s because the tournament, held over three courses - Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews - features a Team Championship competition alongside the main event, which ensures each professional is joined by an amateur.

This year’s tournament features the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Andy Garcia, Kathryn Newton and Matthew Goode from the world of acting and Ronan Keating and Mike Rutherford from the music world. However, there is one well-known figure taking part whose name as listed on the draw won't ring any bells.

Teeing it up alongside fellow amateur, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers and pro Peter Uihlein, will be one of the most influential figures in the game... Andrew Waterman! In fact, the name is a pseudonym for the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf, Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

The Saudi businessman, who is a keen golfer, has very quickly become a pivotal figure driving the direction of the elite game, having first come to prominence when the PIF bankrolled LIV Golf and then helping to broker the merger agreement between the PIF, PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Al-Rumayyan, who is also chairman of Newcastle United soccer club, will play in the tournament thanks to an invite from sponsor, Johann Rupert.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the 2022 Newcastle United vs Leicester City Premier League match

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is also the chairman of Newcastle United

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, which includes the Dunhill brand, explained to The Scotsman why Al-Rumayyan, who, before the merger agreement, had been one of the most decisive figures in the game, was invited. He said: 

“Sport is supposed to unite people, not divide. We need to get peace. It was suggested to me a while ago that I should extend an invitation to His Excellency, but I only got confirmation last week to say he would be playing, And, if I am asked by anyone what we will discuss, I will be saying it will be support for amateur golf worldwide."

He continued: “What is happening in golf just now is not growing the golf. It’s only making the top 100 players a lot wealthier. We have just launched the African Amateur Championship, for example, and we need support to expand the credibility of that.”

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship also features several other LIV Golf players beside Uihlein. Louis Oosthuizen, Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch and Dean Burmester will play after also receiving sponsor invitations.

Al-Rumayyan will compete in the event the day after Newcastle United face Paris St Germain in the Champions League at St James’ Park.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

