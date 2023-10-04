PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan Playing In Dunhill Links Under Pseudonym
Al-Rumayyan will compete in the DP World Tour Event under an assumed name
This week, the DP World Tour heads to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
While some of the world’s best players are in the field, including three of the victorious European Ryder Cup team, it also offers an opportunity for some high-profile amateurs to showcase their abilities.
That’s because the tournament, held over three courses - Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews - features a Team Championship competition alongside the main event, which ensures each professional is joined by an amateur.
This year’s tournament features the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Andy Garcia, Kathryn Newton and Matthew Goode from the world of acting and Ronan Keating and Mike Rutherford from the music world. However, there is one well-known figure taking part whose name as listed on the draw won't ring any bells.
Teeing it up alongside fellow amateur, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers and pro Peter Uihlein, will be one of the most influential figures in the game... Andrew Waterman! In fact, the name is a pseudonym for the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf, Yasir Al-Rumayyan.
The Saudi businessman, who is a keen golfer, has very quickly become a pivotal figure driving the direction of the elite game, having first come to prominence when the PIF bankrolled LIV Golf and then helping to broker the merger agreement between the PIF, PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
Al-Rumayyan, who is also chairman of Newcastle United soccer club, will play in the tournament thanks to an invite from sponsor, Johann Rupert.
The chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, which includes the Dunhill brand, explained to The Scotsman why Al-Rumayyan, who, before the merger agreement, had been one of the most decisive figures in the game, was invited. He said:
“Sport is supposed to unite people, not divide. We need to get peace. It was suggested to me a while ago that I should extend an invitation to His Excellency, but I only got confirmation last week to say he would be playing, And, if I am asked by anyone what we will discuss, I will be saying it will be support for amateur golf worldwide."
He continued: “What is happening in golf just now is not growing the golf. It’s only making the top 100 players a lot wealthier. We have just launched the African Amateur Championship, for example, and we need support to expand the credibility of that.”
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship also features several other LIV Golf players beside Uihlein. Louis Oosthuizen, Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch and Dean Burmester will play after also receiving sponsor invitations.
Al-Rumayyan will compete in the event the day after Newcastle United face Paris St Germain in the Champions League at St James’ Park.
