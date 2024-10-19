PGA Tour Pro Five-Putts At Shriners Children's Open As Wind Causes Chaos

Friday morning at the Shriners Children's Open saw the event delayed due to wind and, when play eventually got underway, it was causing chaos, as 50mph gusts tore through TPC Summerlin.

It's safe to say conditions were tough and, in the case of Joseph Bramlett, the American found himself five-putting from 10-feet at the par 4 first!

Having shot a seven-under 64 on Thursday, Bramlett was just three off the pace of Taylor Pendrith, who carded an excellent 10-under-par round of 61 which, at one point, was on-course for the magical 59.

On Friday, Bramlett returned to the course and, teeing off on the back nine first, produced a respectable one-over-par 37. Now playing the front nine, his approach at the first finished just 10-foot from the flag but, from there, it took him five strokes to get down into the hole!

Missing on the left-side with his first putt, the next grazed the right edge before spitting it back out to a few feet. From there, Bramlett then missed on the same side with his fourth putt almost horseshoeing out and finishing on the edge. In the end, he would make a triple bogey seven, when a birdie had been on the cards.

After his five-putt, the 36-year-old went on to birdie the next hole, with two bogeys and another birdie giving him a four-over 75 which was 11 shots worse than the day before.

The weather on Friday was that bad that fans weren't allowed onto the property, as a four hour delay took place in Las Vegas. Along with the delay, there was a significant difference in the scoring from the first day to the second. In round one, the 18-hole stroke average was 68.779, in round two, it was 71.630.

Speaking after his round, Greyson Sigg, who fired a two-under 69, stated: “I’m happy to be in the clubhouse right now. Some guys were giving me grief walking through the putting green. ‘Why didn’t y’all play this morning?’ I said, ‘You guys will have a good afternoon out there. Y’all enjoy. I’m super excited to go home and get some rest.”