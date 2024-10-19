PGA Tour Pro Five-Putts At Shriners Children's Open As Wind Causes Chaos
After a lengthy delay, due to 50mph winds, the Shriners Children's Open saw chaos, with one example being Joseph Bramlett who five-putted from 10-feet
Friday morning at the Shriners Children's Open saw the event delayed due to wind and, when play eventually got underway, it was causing chaos, as 50mph gusts tore through TPC Summerlin.
It's safe to say conditions were tough and, in the case of Joseph Bramlett, the American found himself five-putting from 10-feet at the par 4 first!
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Having shot a seven-under 64 on Thursday, Bramlett was just three off the pace of Taylor Pendrith, who carded an excellent 10-under-par round of 61 which, at one point, was on-course for the magical 59.
On Friday, Bramlett returned to the course and, teeing off on the back nine first, produced a respectable one-over-par 37. Now playing the front nine, his approach at the first finished just 10-foot from the flag but, from there, it took him five strokes to get down into the hole!
Missing on the left-side with his first putt, the next grazed the right edge before spitting it back out to a few feet. From there, Bramlett then missed on the same side with his fourth putt almost horseshoeing out and finishing on the edge. In the end, he would make a triple bogey seven, when a birdie had been on the cards.
After his five-putt, the 36-year-old went on to birdie the next hole, with two bogeys and another birdie giving him a four-over 75 which was 11 shots worse than the day before.
The weather on Friday was that bad that fans weren't allowed onto the property, as a four hour delay took place in Las Vegas. Along with the delay, there was a significant difference in the scoring from the first day to the second. In round one, the 18-hole stroke average was 68.779, in round two, it was 71.630.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Speaking after his round, Greyson Sigg, who fired a two-under 69, stated: “I’m happy to be in the clubhouse right now. Some guys were giving me grief walking through the putting green. ‘Why didn’t y’all play this morning?’ I said, ‘You guys will have a good afternoon out there. Y’all enjoy. I’m super excited to go home and get some rest.”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
14 Big Names From LIV Golf And PGA Tour On Surprisingly Long Win Droughts
There are 14 big names, multiple Major champions and former World No.1s from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf who are stuck in surprisingly long winning droughts
By Paul Higham Published
-
Ping Milli Ladies Hooded Waterproof Jacket Review
n this review, find out if Alison Root recommends Ping's Milli waterproof jacket to keep you comfortable and dry
By Alison Root Published
-
14 Big Names From LIV Golf And PGA Tour On Surprisingly Long Win Droughts
There are 14 big names, multiple Major champions and former World No.1s from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf who are stuck in surprisingly long winning droughts
By Paul Higham Published
-
Have Golf Fans Clocked Off For The Season? Worrying PGA Tour Ratings Show Substantial Drop-Off
Prior to the new NFL season kicking off, PGA Tour Sundays were averaging in the millions for TV viewing figures - that is no longer the case, far from it...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Bizarro' - Joel Dahmen Reacts To Four-Stroke Penalty For Carrying 15th Club
The one-time PGA Tour winner and Netflix Full Swing star was docked four strokes in the Shriners Children's Open first round after realizing he had a 15th club in the bag
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Is The Latest Greg Norman Report A Sign PGA Tour-PIF Deal Is Edging Closer?
The PIF is reportedly on the look-out for a new LIV Golf League CEO and plans to move Norman into a senior leadership position moving forward
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour Pair Clear Favorites As Early Odds Released For 'The Showdown'
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been strongly tipped to triumph in their exhibition match against LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Shriners Children’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Tom Kim defends his Shriners Children’s Open title at TPC Summerlin as the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season continues
By Mike Hall Published
-
Former Q-School Winner Shares Brutality Of Losing PGA Tour Champions Status In Heart-Breaking Interview
Rob Labritz missed out on the PGA Tour Champions playoffs by two spots and will have to go through Q-School once again if he is to retain his status on the circuit
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Matt McCarty Wins Black Desert Championship To Claim First PGA Tour Title In Third Start
The recent Korn Ferry Tour graduate soared to victory by three strokes and broke a number of long-standing records in Utah as he did so
By Jonny Leighfield Published