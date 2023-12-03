PGA Tour Players Launch Petition Requesting 'Special Meeting' With Tour's Leadership
A group of anonymous PGA Tour players have requested 'a special meeting to address issues' within the Tour
First reported by No Laying Up, a group of PGA Tour players have launched a petition to discuss a number of issues surrounding the Tour, with the letter creating yet more doubt about the Commissioner, Jay Monahan.
DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SINGGG pic.twitter.com/EsZLrN9sH5December 2, 2023
In the letter, it reads: "Dear PGA Tour membership, A group of us are requesting a special meeting to address issues related, but not limited, to the following: 1. FedEx Cup points allocated to Signature Events versus full field events. Example: Currently, a 5th place finish in a no cut 78-player field is awarded 272 percent more points than a 5th place finish in a traditional event with a cut. We are requesting significant reduction before the first designated event. 2. Number of limited field signature events. 3. PIP Program. 4. PGA Tour leadership, PGA Tour policy board and player directors. If you want to be a part of this meeting, please sign this petition."
Following the results of the Player Impact Program, which saw Rory McIlroy pocket the $15 million first prize, multiple pros voiced their disdain for it, with Nate Lashley claiming it's "a little ridiculous" that the PGA Tour have spent $100m on 20 players, also stating that it's "an absolute kick in the face to the rest of the PGA Tour players."
Along with the PIP, the new 'Signature Events' have also created a big-talking point, with some claiming it creates a two-tier system. Despite being in these tournaments, Lucas Glover stated that "(I) still think they’re terrible. Glad I’m in them, but it’s terrible. I said that when I wasn’t in them.”
The plan to introduce no-cut, limited-field events to the PGA Tour schedule, which was announced in March, was controversial from the outset, with no-cut tournaments of between 70 to 80 players effectively now meaning that there is a split between the elevated events and standard tournaments that will take place between them.
According to Joel Schuchmann, a Senior Vice President of Communications at the PGA Tour, "the Commissioner is always available and willing to meet with a player or players at any time,” in relation to the letter that was sent by the anonymous players.
Along with the letter, a memo was sent out on Friday evening from the Player Directors Policy Board, which includes the likes of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott, with it addressing the speculation around the future of the game. Within the memo, the progress of negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was mentioned.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Tiger Woods Reiterates Long-Standing View On Golf-Ball-Rollback Plans
The 15-time Major champion gave a diplomatic answer to questions on plans to rollback distance technology in golf balls
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Goes Back-To-Back On DP World Tour Days After Almost Pulling Out Of South African Open
Dean Burmester made the cut on the number at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate but roared on to claim an extraordinary win
By Jonny Leighfield Published