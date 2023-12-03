PGA Tour Players Launch Petition Requesting 'Special Meeting' With Tour's Leadership

First reported by No Laying Up, a group of PGA Tour players have launched a petition to discuss a number of issues surrounding the Tour, with the letter creating yet more doubt about the Commissioner, Jay Monahan.

In the letter, it reads: "Dear PGA Tour membership, A group of us are requesting a special meeting to address issues related, but not limited, to the following: 1. FedEx Cup points allocated to Signature Events versus full field events. Example: Currently, a 5th place finish in a no cut 78-player field is awarded 272 percent more points than a 5th place finish in a traditional event with a cut. We are requesting significant reduction before the first designated event. 2. Number of limited field signature events. 3. PIP Program. 4. PGA Tour leadership, PGA Tour policy board and player directors. If you want to be a part of this meeting, please sign this petition."

Following the results of the Player Impact Program, which saw Rory McIlroy pocket the $15 million first prize, multiple pros voiced their disdain for it, with Nate Lashley claiming it's "a little ridiculous" that the PGA Tour have spent $100m on 20 players, also stating that it's "an absolute kick in the face to the rest of the PGA Tour players."

McIlroy and Tiger Woods finished first and second in the most recent Player Impact Program (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the PIP, the new 'Signature Events' have also created a big-talking point, with some claiming it creates a two-tier system. Despite being in these tournaments, Lucas Glover stated that "(I) still think they’re terrible. Glad I’m in them, but it’s terrible. I said that when I wasn’t in them.”

The plan to introduce no-cut, limited-field events to the PGA Tour schedule, which was announced in March, was controversial from the outset, with no-cut tournaments of between 70 to 80 players effectively now meaning that there is a split between the elevated events and standard tournaments that will take place between them.

According to Joel Schuchmann, a Senior Vice President of Communications at the PGA Tour, "the Commissioner is always available and willing to meet with a player or players at any time,” in relation to the letter that was sent by the anonymous players.

Along with the letter, a memo was sent out on Friday evening from the Player Directors Policy Board, which includes the likes of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott, with it addressing the speculation around the future of the game. Within the memo, the progress of negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was mentioned.