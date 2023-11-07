He’s In The Elevated Events But This Multiple PGA Tour Winner Thinks They’re ‘Terrible’
In an exclusive interview with Golfweek, six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover has criticised the PGA Tour’s elevated events
Lucas Glover will be in the company of many more of the top players in the game in 2024 thanks to his inclusion in the PGA Tour’s elevated events.
However, while wins in the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship in August helped ensure he would be part of the select group of players guaranteed a place in the big-money tournaments, the six-time PGA Tour winner doesn't think they are good for the circuit.
Glover has criticised the tournaments in the past and, in an extensive interview with Golfweek's Adam Schupak, he explained he still thinks the events – some of which will be no-cut, limited-field contests – are a bad idea.
Asked if his views on them had changed given his involvement, the 2009 US Open champion replied: “No, still think they’re terrible. Glad I’m in them, but it’s terrible. I said that when I wasn’t in them.”
The plan to introduce no-cut, limited-field events to the PGA Tour schedule, which was announced in March, was controversial from the outset with the likes of James Hahn, among others, heavily critical of the idea.
However, despite the backlash, five of its highest-profile tournaments, The Sentry, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship, will be no-cut affairs that are expected to feature between 70 and 80 players.
Glover is far from happy about it, though, and thinks it means the PGA Tour is now effectively split between the elevated events and standard tournaments that will take place between them.
He continued: “I don’t think it needs to be divided like it is. I mean, it’s basically two tours, and there’s no reason those fields shouldn’t be bigger. The ironic one to me is the Players at 144 guys is the signature event of the PGA Tour with a cut and 144 guys. So yeah, I thought they were terrible when they announced them, I think they are terrible now.”
The form that helped Glover secure his place in the events also prompted talk of him becoming one of US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson’s wildcards for the biennial match at Marco Simone.
However, it wasn't quite enough to earn him a maiden appearance, but he admitted he thought he was worth a place. He said: “I felt I had done enough then. You know, maybe not over two years, right? Keegan [Bradley], sure had, in my opinion. But according to the reason they have six picks I did enough.”
Eventually, the US failed to retain the trophy, losing 16.5 to 11.5 to Luke Donald’s Europeans. However, Glover conceded that even if he had been involved, it may not have changed the result. He said: “I can’t answer that. I’d like to say yes but I can’t say for sure.”
Last month, Glover said reports there had been a split in the US team "broke my heart."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
TGL San Francisco - All You Need To Know About The Steph Curry-Owned Franchise
All you need to know about TGL San Francisco, which is owned by Marc Lasry's Avenue Sports Fund and three-time NBA champion Steph Curry
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
TGL San Francisco Owner Gives Wide Ballpark Figure As To How Much He Bought Team For
Billionaire businessman Marc Lasry has given an idea of the scale of his investment in the TGL franchise
By Mike Hall Published