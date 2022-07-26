PGA Tour Excludes LIV Golf Players In New FedExCup Points List

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In a memo sent to members, the PGA Tour has confirmed it is using a secondary points list for eligibility for its FedExCup playoffs, which begins on 8 August.

In a report per the Golf Channel (opens in new tab), the new list has removed the eight LIV Golf Invitational Series players currently suspended by the PGA Tour. According to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, the new list – which doesn’t replace the Official FedExCup points list - has been created to ensure “that suspended members do not negatively impact other players’ tournament eligibility, positioning on the priority rankings or eligibility to compete in the FedExCup playoffs.”

The eight players omitted from the revised list are Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Hudson Swafford, Matthew Wolff, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez. That number will swell to 11 this week when Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey tee it up in the Saudi-backed Series at Bedminster, New Jersey.

The top 125 in the regular-season points list compete in the first post-season event. The list also determines the status of players for the following season. Stephan Jaeger, who is ranked number 133 on the regular season list, moved up to the all-important number 125 slot on the eligibility list. Meanwhile, Webb Simpson, who occupies number 125 on the regular season list, jumps to 117 on the eligibility list.

The memo explained that the move had partly been done in the interests of clarity. It said: “While the new list will not take the place of the official FedExCup points list, it will provide clarity for players and fans alike in regard to tournament eligibility, including the FedExCup playoffs and priority rankings for the 2022-2023 season.

"We have taken steps to ensure that at the conclusion of the FedExCup regular season and FedExCup playoffs, any suspended players will not negatively impact bonus money distributions to you. You will be awarded bonus money based on your final position on the FedExCup playoffs and eligibility points list; suspended members will be awarded bonus money based on their final position on the official FedExCup points list.”

The memo also confirmed that any player suspended by the PGA Tour for teeing it up in the LIV Golf Invitational Series wouldn't be ineligible for this year’s Presidents Cup. It said: “Only players who are eligible for tournament play may compete in the Presidents Cup, regardless of membership status.”

The FedExCup playoffs begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis on 8 August. It then moves on to the BMW Championship in Delaware starting on 15 August and concludes with the Tour Championship in Atlanta between 22 and 28 August. The Presidents Cup takes place between 19 and 25 September in Charlotte.