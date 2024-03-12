PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Vows To Put Fans First

Jay Monahan has vowed to put fans “at the center of our decision making” following the Strategic Sports Group’s (SSG) investment in the PGA Tour.

Before this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Monahan explained how research had indicated what the fans want from the organization.

He explained: “Our business thrives when together we’re all laser focused on delivering for our fans. If we fail on that front, we fail on every front. Three weeks ago we had our first Policy Board meeting since SSG became an investor. The substance of that meeting focused primarily on how we can place our current and future fans at the center of our decision making.”

The top of the game has been divided since the emergence of LIV Golf two years ago, while unprecedented sums of money have been pumped in, and those are issues Monahan claimed fans have had enough of.

He added: “We’ve done extensive research with our fans, and what they’re telling us today is simple: They love golf, and they’re loyal to the PGA Tour. They’re tired of hearing about conflict, money and who is getting what.

“They want to watch the world’s best golfers compete in tournaments with history, meaning, and legacies on the line at venues they recognize and love. They also want to know how we’re planning to make the sport more entertaining and easier for them to watch and follow.”

Monahan then got down to the details, explaining how the PGA Tour intends to improve the experience of fans whether watching on TV or via digital platforms, citing examples including an experiment that saw players including Max Homa mic’d up at events in 2023.

Max Homa was mic'd up at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Our fans are also telling us what an even more compelling product could look like,” he said. On our broadcast platforms it’s more golf shots featuring more players, more data and analytics and more insight through innovations like mic’d up segments.

“On our digital platforms it’s technology that’s fast, simple and intuitive where fans can easily locate their favorite players’ performance, better engage in gaming opportunities and enjoy content that resonates.”

Monahan, who also revealed negotiations with the PIF are “accelerating” over the potential deal with the PGA Tour, then outlined how he sees the PGA Tour improving the experience of fans attending tournaments.

“At our tournament sites it’s the evolution of the fan journey, from ticketing to parking to hospitality to entertainment to 5G,” he explained. “With expertise from SSG and in partnership with our Policy Board, player directors and a membership, more aligned with our growth than ever before, we are actively assessing a number of investment options that focus on those fan priorities.”

One of those developments is PGA Tour Studios, which will house all its media operations, from live production across its sanctioned tours to social media.

He said: “You can see one of our major investments taking shape right here in Ponte Vedra, with the world-class content studio nearing completion. When PGA Tour Studios launches next year, it will help us bring live golf and other live content to our fans in a more dynamic way, bringing them closer to our players and closer to our sport.”