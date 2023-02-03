PGA Tour Champions Number One Announces Caddie Has Terminal Cancer

Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker has revealed the sad news that his caddie Sam Workman has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

In an emotional post on social media, Alker showed how close the two had grown together as he revealed the sad news of the diagnosis.

"Sam Workman has been much more than just a professional golf caddie to me the last four years," Alker wrote on Instagram. "He has been a friend, a motivator, a decision maker and a fighter.

“We’ve had some tough times and, as of late, some really good times. He’s been like an older brother to me since we first got connected in 2019.

A post shared by Steve Alker (@alker_traz) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Our hearts are broken for Sam and his family as they process this information, but in this uncertain time, we want them to know that they are not alone.

"Please join me and my family in sending out prayers to Sam and the Workman family in his time of need.

"He is surrounded with well wishes and much love from ‘Team Alker’ and could use even more, from old friends, new friends, Tour friends and family. Thank you all"

Alker has had 55-year-old Workman on his bag since 2019 and last year they combined to win four PGA Tour Champions events on the way to lifting the Schwab Cup.

Workman was a golf pro and ran a municipal course in Texas before becoming a caddie, carrying the bag for almost 400 tournaments and spending 15 years on the Korn Ferry Tour where he joined up with Alker.

Having never been a caddie for a tournament winner, Workman finally got a win with Alker when he captured the TimberTech Championship in his first season on the PGA Tour Champions circuit in 2021.