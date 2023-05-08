PGA Tour No Cut Events Likely Despite Backlash

The PGA Tour is set to push ahead with limited field no cut events in 2024 despite a backlash from some of its players.

One of the Tour’s most radical answers to the threat posed by rival circuit LIV Golf has been the introduction of designated events.

Those tournaments ensure that the best players come together more often and for considerably higher purses. However, the PGA Tour is not finished there, and in March confirmed that some of the designated events in 2024 will be limited field, no cut affairs.

It appears Monahan is prepared to push on with the idea of no cut events despite criticism from some players. Per Bob Harig at Sports Illustrated, he said during the latest designated event, the Wells Fargo Championship: "Our preference would be no-cut events."

The proposal, called the Designated Event Model, would see tournaments have reduced fields of between 70 to 80 players with no cut. However, that led to a backlash, with even one of the biggest proponents of the move, Rory McIlroy, admitting that there were ‘some angry players’ following the decision.

One of the most vocal critics was James Hahn, who told Golfweek: "I mean, I hate them. I’m gonna say exactly what 99.99 percent of fans said about players leaving for the LIV Tour. If our players just said, ‘We’re doing this for the money,’ I would have a lot more respect for them. But how they’re covering up what they’re doing and trying to make it a thing about sponsors and fans and saving opposite-field events. I think that’s all BS."

During the the build-up to The Masters, it then emerged that Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus had been in talks with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan about keeping cuts at their events, the Genesis Invitational and Memorial Tournament, respectively.

Woods said: "There's still some ongoing discussions about some of the designated events and whether or not we're going to have cuts going forward. I certainly am pushing for my event to have a cut."

Another player in favour of retaining cuts is former World No.1 Jason Day. Also at Quail Hollow, the Australian said: “I like having the cut. I think this year's worked out great with the cuts. We’ve had the best players in the world rise to the occasion multiple occasions now ... if the best players are supposed to stick around for the weekend, we should play better, and I understand that. If we don't play better, then we have to reevaluate why we didn't play better and get ourselves in contention."

However, he did acknowledge that the best way to gauge what works best is to introduce the no cut events then compare their success to this year’s. He continued: “I think the biggest thing we've got to work out is see how this year goes, see how next year goes and then put them up against each other.”

This year, the Honda Classic and Valspar Championship suffered as they came in between designated events in the calendar, and that’s something Monahan also confirmed the PGA Tour is working to avoid happening in 2024.

He said: "One of the things we’re working on for next year to make certain as it relates to cadence is that there's clear separation between designated events and our full‑field events and we get out of the position we've been in this year where we have a few isolated weeks.”

Most of the attention will inevitably be on the events with the new format, though, and whether the discontent among the PGA Tour’s ranks continues.