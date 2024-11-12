Paul Azinger Set To Make Broadcasting Return

A year since the shock departure of Paul Azinger from NBC, the 64-year-old is reportedly set for a return to broadcasting on the Golf Channel’s coverage of the PGA Tour Champions.

Per Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, Azinger will replace the retiring Lanny Wadkins as the lead analyst on the channel's coverage of the men's over-50s circuit on a one-year deal that will see him in the hotseat for between 10 and 12 tournaments.

Azinger discussed the upcoming position with Golfweek, and explained what he’s looking forward to about the role.

He said: “It’s not like a full-time gig or anything, which I don’t want, but to be able to go in there and part-time some golf, some really great golf, it’ll be kind of fun. I’ll just be as candid as I can and enjoy it.”

Azinger’s split with NBC last November after five years with the broadcaster was acrimonious. The 12-time PGA Tour winner was said to have felt "a mixture of disappointment and surprise" at the decision not to extend his contract as NBC planned a potential overhaul of its golf coverage.

Azinger opened up on the departure in a wide-ranging interview with Golfweek in March, where he admitted that he was “happy that it ended”. He also explained that he was in no hurry to return to work, saying: “There’s always something to do, wash the wheels of your car. It’s not too bad, and I’m not looking for a job either."

Despite that, Azinger also revealed he’d been ready to continue at NBC for considerably longer before being told the broadcaster was “moving on.” He added: “I was ready to keep going. I thought I was gonna go for about five more years to be honest. I thought I would do at least one more year and then sign a four-year deal.”

While Azinger’s upcoming role at the Golf Channel doesn’t offer that kind of security, he also hinted in the March interview that his interests had become more aligned with the PGA Tour Champions, adding: “I’d rather call the Senior Tour than the PGA Tour to tell you the truth. I’m over the PGA Tour. “

With the new arrangement, Azinger will be an employee of PGA Tour Entertainment rather than the Golf Channel. Therefore, it will determine who covers which PGA Tour Champions events, with Peter Jacobsen and John Cook stepping in when Azinger is absent.

Peter Jacobsen will be one of two stand-ins for Azinger when he is absent (Image credit: Getty Images)

NBC has yet to find a permanent replacement for Azinger. After his departure, the broadcaster turned to Curt Byrum for Tiger Woods' return from surgery at the Hero World Challenge before a giving the role to a range of stand-ins, including Kevin Kisner, throughout the 2024 PGA Tour season.