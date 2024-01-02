Patrick Cantlay Says Rory McIlroy Comment Taken Out Of Context

Patrick Cantlay has poured cold water on his Ryder Cup feud with Rory McIlroy, saying comments made by the Northern Irishman in the aftermath were taken out of context.

In a recent interview with Paul Kimmage in the Irish Independent, McIlroy called Cantlay a “d***” following his fiery altercation with caddie Joe LaCava following their Saturday fourball match at last year’s Ryder Cup.

McIlroy told Kimmage: “I start having a go at them: ‘Joe LaCava used to be a nice guy when he was caddying for Tiger, and now he’s caddying for that d***…’”

He also added that his relationship with Cantlay was “average at best”, despite the pair working closely on the PGA Tour Policy Board before McIlroy quit in November last year, citing personal and professional reasons.

However, Cantlay has avoided escalating the war of words and seems keen on mending his relationship with McIlroy.

“I think we’re both highly competitive and we’re both trying to be the absolute best,” he told Golf.com in a wide ranging interview. “I think we both admire that part of each other. As far as the Policy Board goes, we’ve worked really closely together and had a really good working relationship over my year on the board.

“Look, I talked to him post-Ryder Cup and, y’know, everything was cordial and all good.”

Cantlay added that the “d***” remark was taken out of context.

“Yeah, I saw that. I think it was taken out of context. And that’s kind of the world we live in, where the headline drives the story.”

Cantlay also came to LaCava’s defence for his role in the dust-up on the 18th green during Cantlay and Wyndham Clark’s fourball victory over McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

“I think it’s just high pressure, high tension,” he said. “You’d have to ask him. I think when you’re in the moment your brain interprets it one way and then when you have some time to reflect, you might have done it a different way. But Joe LaCava is the best. He’s the best ever.”

Cantlay was also involved in other controversies during the Ryder Cup, including the so-called ‘HatGate’ over his alleged silent protest for not being paid and reports that he caused a split in the US team room – both of which he has strongly denied.

He said “there was zero divide” in the team, while the issue of players getting paid “was not talked about at all”.

As for not wearing a hat, Cantlay once again explained that it was simply about comfort.

“Look, I didn’t wear a hat because the hat didn’t fit exactly as I would have liked. I’m very particular about pretty much anything I put on. And I just didn’t feel comfortable wearing it; I felt more comfortable without it. There is just nothing more behind it than I just felt more comfortable not wearing one.”