Paige Spiranac Makes Bold Tiger Woods Claim
Do you think Tiger Woods will win another Major? Paige Spiranac believes so
Following his serious car crash in February 2021, Tiger Woods has made a somewhat incredible recovery. Going from a possible right leg amputation to competing with his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship in the space of 10 months, is nothing short of remarkable.
Perhaps what is more remarkable though is, at the event, the father-son duo finished runners-up! Just a few shots shy of John Daly and his son. As Tiger continues his recovery, the 15-time Major champion has said time and time again that he is still a long way off returning to competitive golf, stating: “I can still play, but I’m in a cart."
Although Tiger has returned from injuries before and won, the 2019 Masters being one of the most iconic, this injury seems to be the most difficult to recover from, with the 46-year-old explaining that: "Walking is something I’m still working on". However, Tiger has stated that he will be back, just not playing "on a full-time basis".
Despite admitting he won't be back on the PGA Tour full time, this hasn't stopped players from giving their thoughts and views on the matter. One of the individuals is golfing social media star and former professional golfer, Paige Spiranac, who believes that Woods "is going to win a Major."
Posting to her 500,000 Twitter followers, the 28-year-old tweeted: "Don’t let this Saudi league talk distract you from the fact that Tiger said he will play competitive golf again. He is going to win a major."
Don’t let this Saudi league talk distract you from the fact that Tiger said he will play competitive golf again. He is going to win a major.February 18, 2022
The tweet caused some mixed responses from users. One individual commented: "Unless you are counting Champions Tour, that is your heart talking. Winning is not easy, never mind a Major. Tiger has been realistic with us and people are being more hopeful than anything. I just want to see him play golf again."
Other people were slightly more positive, with one person commenting: "He'll be ready for the open at St Andrews. He's called it his favourite course in the world. Ball control and putting will win that tournament, tough to imagine that part of his game has left him."
Although it is unclear as to when Tiger will return, perhaps the most important thing is that he is still able to play the game that he loves. Despite not playing competitively at the moment, he is still the biggest draw in golf and when Tiger is involved, there is always a certain buzz around the event.
Do you think Tiger will win another Major? Let us know on Golf Monthly's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
