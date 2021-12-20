"I'm Not At That Level" - Tiger Woods Dismisses Immediate PGA Tour Return

Tiger Woods and son Charlie came agonisingly close to winning the PNC Championship where both Woods senior and junior showed some incredible golf on their way to 11 consecutive birdies during their final round of 57.

Tiger somehow looked back to his old self despite the horrific car accident in February that led to him having a rod inserted into his leg and screws and pins inserted into his foot and ankle. The 15-time Major winner was finding fairways and greens and reminding us of just how incredible his short game touch and putting really is. So it was a surprise to hear him answer with "No, no, no, no," when asked if his game and swing are now PGA Tour ready.

Woods has already told the world that he no longer plans to play a full schedule but his downbeat words on his golf game are fairly surprising having watched him light up the PNC Championship for two days. He says he is "not at that level" yet and still has "work ahead" of a possible return to competitive golf on the PGA Tour next year.

"I'm not at that level. I can't compete against these guys right now, no. It's going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete at these guys and be at a high level," he said.

"I think I had a better sense of my feel of what I could do, the shots I could hit. If you noticed out there, I didn't really play a whole lot of draws. If I did, they were all short irons. Most of them were just hot cuts or slappy cuts up there, you know, something out there. The hardest part for me was that -- what I saw distance-wise and what I felt on my last look -- I always play by my hands and my last look, it didn't match up a lot of times. I was short. And then a few times, I actually hit it solid and I smoked it over a couple greens. You know, I've got some work ahead of me."

After his downbeat words in the Bahamas on how short he was hitting the ball (he still has plenty of length), it could well be that Tiger is once again downplaying his golf game to keep expectations low. His performance at the PNC Championship shows he has the game to return to the Majors next year if his body allows.