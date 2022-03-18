Open Venue Sells Out Of 2023 Summer Tee Times In Two Hours
Muirfield, home of 16 Open Championships, has already sold out of tee times for the summer of 2023
If Muirfield is one of your bucket list golf courses, don't expect to play the famed East Lothian links until 2024 at the earliest.
That's because all of its 2023 summer tee times, costing £325 per round, sold out with two hours earlier this week. The course takes visitors on Tuesdays and Thursdays in four balls from 10.50am to 12.00pm and foursomes in the afternoons, leaving the other five days of the week open for its very lucky members. It's evidence of the unprecedented demand for golf post-pandemic that has seen participation numbers go through the roof. It's also a sign that US tourists are getting their travel bags out again and coming over to experience some of the UK's greatest courses.
Muirfield is home to 'The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers', one of the world's oldest golf clubs that was formed back in 1744. Muirfield has hosted the Open Championship on 16 occasions, most recently in 2013 when Phil Mickelson hoisted the Claret Jug for the first time in his career. The course will host the Women's Open this summer for the first time in history.
It's easily one of the best golf courses in Scotland and ranks 3rd in Golf Monthly's UK and Ireland Top 100 Golf Courses rankings. The world renowned links attracts visitors from all over the UK, USA and world to play and folllow in the footsteps of some of golf's greatest champions. The likes of James Braid, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, Sir Nick Faldo, Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson have all won Opens at Muirfield.
Another famed Scottish links, Royal Dornoch Golf Club, recently revealed it had stopped accepting 2022 bookings after taking 13,000 reservations. If you plan to play some of Scotland's finest links in the near future, it seems like you need to start making bookings as soon as possible.
Muirfield released their 2023 tee times at 9am this morning. Every single summer time was gone within a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/6xUYkQyiB9March 16, 2022
