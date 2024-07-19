Open Contender Makes Back-To-Back 9s In 20-Over-Par Round Of 91
It was a turbulent day for Aguri Iwasaki, who made back-to-back nines on Friday at Royal Troon and carded a second round 91
There's no denying that conditions on Friday at Royal Troon were brutal, as 30mph winds meant some holes were playing almost 100 yards longer than their actual listed distances.
Scoring was high for the second round of The 152nd Open Championship and, in the case of Aguri Iwasaki, it was more than likely that he was looking forward to his day finishing, as he produced not just one nine, but two, back-to-back!
Qualifying for The Open after his Japan Open victory, Iwasaki began his round at three-over-par, as a similar showing would mean he would likely make it into the weekend, especially as the cut line continued to grow and grow over the afternoon.
Firing a three-over-par front nine on Friday, a level-par back nine was required, but not out of the question... However, that hope was short-lived as a bogey followed at the 10th, with a double at the 12th starting a chain of events that would make any club golfer smile!
Striking his ball on the 13th, the World No.569 carved his first and second tee shots right, with his third found in the thick rough. Just because it wasn't found, though, didn't mean a clean lie and, after taking a fourth penalty drop, the Japanese player managed to find the edge of the green and two putt for a quintuple bogey nine.
Not done there, the 26-year-old then found one of the greenside bunkers at the par 3 14th and, after failing to get out the first time, put his next into the other bunker opposite. Still going, he took two to get out, with his sixth shot eventually making it to the putting surface where he eventually made yet another nine, this time being a sextuple bogey.
Admittedly, you have to hand it to Iwasaki, who soldiered on with three pars but, at the par 4 18th, the Japan Golf Tour player was forced to take another penalty drop from the tee, as a final hole triple bogey meant a back nine of 52 and 20-over-par round of 91!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
LIV Golf Star Joaquin Niemann Makes 8 On Postage Stamp At 2024 Open
The Chilean came firing out of the blocks on Friday at Royal Troon but went on to drop five strokes on the short Postage Stamp par 3
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golfer Dean Burmester Hits Coach With Tee Shot At The Open
The Stinger GC player's wayward tee shot on the 13th was destined for trouble... That was until it struck his coach at Royal Troon!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Star Joaquin Niemann Makes 8 On Postage Stamp At 2024 Open
The Chilean came firing out of the blocks on Friday at Royal Troon but went on to drop five strokes on the short Postage Stamp par 3
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golfer Dean Burmester Hits Coach With Tee Shot At The Open
The Stinger GC player's wayward tee shot on the 13th was destined for trouble... That was until it struck his coach at Royal Troon!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Justin Thomas Comes Up Over 80 Yards Short On Par 3 At The Open
Strong winds at Royal Troon have been playing havoc with golf shots throughout the day - with Justin Thomas the latest victim
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Falls To Third Consecutive Major Missed Cut At The Open
It was a week to forget for Woods, as rounds of 79 and 77 meant the three-time Claret Jug winner finished well outside the cut line at Royal Troon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Open Leader Shane Lowry Involved In Lengthy Ruling After Spectator Finds His Ball In Gorse Bushes
The Irishman was forced to take a drop onto a different hole during round two in a ruling that took over 20 minutes
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
John Daly Becomes Second Past Champion To Withdraw From 2024 Open
The 1995 Open champion is out with a knee injury
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Past Champion Ernie Els Withdraws From 152nd Open
The two-time Claret Jug winner withdrew after shooting an 82 in round one at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Open Projected Cut And Live Leaderboard: Day 2 At Royal Troon As Shane Lowry Maintains Solo Lead as Tiger Woods Misses The Cut
Daniel Brown and Shane Lowry starred on Thursday at Troon - follow along to see who takes the 36-hole lead and who makes the cut
By James Nursey Last updated