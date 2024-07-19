Open Contender Makes Back-To-Back 9s In 20-Over-Par Round Of 91

There's no denying that conditions on Friday at Royal Troon were brutal, as 30mph winds meant some holes were playing almost 100 yards longer than their actual listed distances.

Scoring was high for the second round of The 152nd Open Championship and, in the case of Aguri Iwasaki, it was more than likely that he was looking forward to his day finishing, as he produced not just one nine, but two, back-to-back!

Qualifying for The Open after his Japan Open victory, Iwasaki began his round at three-over-par, as a similar showing would mean he would likely make it into the weekend, especially as the cut line continued to grow and grow over the afternoon.

Firing a three-over-par front nine on Friday, a level-par back nine was required, but not out of the question... However, that hope was short-lived as a bogey followed at the 10th, with a double at the 12th starting a chain of events that would make any club golfer smile!

Striking his ball on the 13th, the World No.569 carved his first and second tee shots right, with his third found in the thick rough. Just because it wasn't found, though, didn't mean a clean lie and, after taking a fourth penalty drop, the Japanese player managed to find the edge of the green and two putt for a quintuple bogey nine.

(Image credit: The R&A/Open)

Not done there, the 26-year-old then found one of the greenside bunkers at the par 3 14th and, after failing to get out the first time, put his next into the other bunker opposite. Still going, he took two to get out, with his sixth shot eventually making it to the putting surface where he eventually made yet another nine, this time being a sextuple bogey.

Admittedly, you have to hand it to Iwasaki, who soldiered on with three pars but, at the par 4 18th, the Japan Golf Tour player was forced to take another penalty drop from the tee, as a final hole triple bogey meant a back nine of 52 and 20-over-par round of 91!