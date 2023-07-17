Open Championship TV Coverage 2023

The final men's Major Championship of 2023 takes place this week at Royal Liverpool, The Open Championship. As you would expect, the field is as good as it gets in the men's game and one man that is one of the favorites is fresh off a win at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy. He of course won his Open Championship at this golf course back in 2014 and will be looking for more success this week. You then have the usual contenders in the form of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, defending champion Cameron Smith and many, many more.

This will be the 13th playing of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, with 2014 being the last time. But this year will look rather different thanks to more than a dozen changes. The two most notable are the creation of a new, stunning par-3 17th (which replaced a par 4) and No. 10 now playing as a par 4 in excess of 500 yards, versus a 532-yard par 5.

The course will undoubtedly look as good as ever, and with so many players competing at a high level at the moment, we should be in for one of the best weeks of the year so you would be mad to miss any of it!

How To Watch With A VPN

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the Open by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch The Open live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

Open Championship TV Coverage 2023

USA Open Coverage

All times EST

Thursday, July 20: 1.30am-4am (Peacock), 4am-3pm (USA), 3pm-4pm (Peacock)

Friday, July 21: 1.30am-4am (Peacock), 4am-3pm (USA), 3pm-4pm (Peacock)

Saturday, July 22: 5am-7am (USA), 7am-3pm (NBC)

Sunday, July 23: 4am-7am (USA), 7am-2pm (NBC)

NBC and USA Network will televise a lot of the golf during the week whilst NBC's streaming service Peacock will also televise a lot of the action too.

UK Open Coverage

Thursday, July 20: 6.30am-9pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, July 21: 6.30am-9pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, July 22: 10.30am-8pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, July 23: 11am-7pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

For more Open Championship content, check out the Golf Monthly website.