Open Championship Betting Odds: Who Are The Favorites To Win At Royal Troon?
Scottie Scheffler is once again the overwhelming favourite heading into a Major, with bookmakers pricing him at only 9/2 to win The Open
As has been the case for much of this season, Scottie Scheffler is once again the favorite heading into a Major.
The world No.1 claimed his sixth title of the year at the Travelers Championship last month after winning in a playoff against Tom Kim, continuing his incredible run of dominance on the PGA Tour.
Unsurprisingly, bookmakers have him as the overwhelming favorite to win the Open Championship at Royal Troon.
Scheffler is priced at just 9/2 to win the Claret Jug, according to UK betting aggregator Oddschecker.
The 28-year-old was also the pre-tournament favorite at the three other Majors this year, but it only translated to one victory at the Masters.
Scheffler will be hoping to claim his first Open title and third Major at Royal Troon, after finishing T23, T21 and T8 in his last three Championships.
The next favorite with the bookmakers is Rory McIlroy, who is looking to bounce back from a brutal meltdown at the US Open last month.
The Northen Irishman, who is still chasing his first Major since the PGA Championship in 2014, is priced at 8/1.
The man who did prevail at Pinehurst No.2 last month, Bryson DeChambeau, is the third favorite at Royal Troon with 12/1 odds.
PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is priced slightly higher at 14/1.
Ludvig Aberg, who was the favorite to claim the US Open after two rounds, is priced at 18/1 to win his first career Major at The Open.
Defending champion Brian Harman, who won the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool by five strokes last year, is paying a whopping 66/1 to go back-to-back this year.
Open Championship Betting Odds
- Scottie Scheffler - 9/2
- Rory McIlroy - 8/1
- Bryson DeChambeau - 12/1
- Xander Schauffele - 14/1
- Ludvig Aberg - 18/1
- Collin Morikawa - 20/1
- Viktor Hovland - 22/1
- Tommy Fleetwood - 25/1
- Jon Rahm - 25/1
- Cameron Smith - 33/1
- Shane Lowry - 33/1
- Patrick Cantlay - 33/1
- Brooks Koepka - 33/1
- Tyrrell Hatton - 35/1
- Joohyung Kim - 40/1
- Hideki Matsuyama - 40/1
- Tony Finau - 50/1
- Jordan Spieth - 50/1
- Justin Thomas - 50/1
- Robert MacIntyre - 50/1
(Odds are subject to change.)
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
