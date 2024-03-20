Report: Olympics Set To Add Mixed-Team Golf Event For 2028 Los Angeles Games

Olympic officials are reportedly close to finalizing a mixed-team competition involving male and female players for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles

Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda with their Olympic Gold medals
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joel Kulasingham
By Joel Kulasingham
published

A mixed-team golf event could soon be added to the Summer Olympics. 

The AP reports that Olympic officials are close to finalizing a competition involving both male and female players in a mixed-team format for the 2028 Los Angeles Games at Riviera Country Club. 

Golf is already part of the upcoming Summer Olympics at Le Golf National outside of Paris, the same venue that hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup. 

The sport was reinstated for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and returned to Tokyo in 2020 (played in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic), featuring 72-hole competitions for men and women. Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda of the United States won the gold medals in Tokyo.

According to the report, an announcement for an additional mixed-team event, with its own set of medals to be awarded, could be announced as soon as the Masters in April.

Details about the team competition is reportedly still being ironed out, including the format and how many teams would play. 

The Olympic rings during the golf event at the 2020 Tokyo Games

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the options being considered is 36 holes of four-ball (also known as best ball), a team format where two golfers each play their own golf ball with the lowest score on each hole being used as the team’s score. 

A mixed-team competition is already part of the Summer Youth Olympics, where golf was first played in 2014. The format includes 54 holes made up of four-ball, and single scores from each male and female player.

Atthaya Thitikul and Vanchai Luangnitikul of Thailand beat Akshay Bhatia and Lucy Li of the United States to win the mixed-team gold medal at the 2018 Youth Games in Buenos Aires. 

The PGA and LPGA Tours held its first mixed-team event since 1999 in December last year at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where male and female players competed in 54 holes of scramble, foursomes (alternate shot) and modified four-ball. Lydia Ko and Jason Day won the inaugural tournament. 

Joel Kulasingham
Joel Kulasingham
News Writer

Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.

