Report: Olympics Set To Add Mixed-Team Golf Event For 2028 Los Angeles Games
Olympic officials are reportedly close to finalizing a mixed-team competition involving male and female players for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles
A mixed-team golf event could soon be added to the Summer Olympics.
The AP reports that Olympic officials are close to finalizing a competition involving both male and female players in a mixed-team format for the 2028 Los Angeles Games at Riviera Country Club.
Golf is already part of the upcoming Summer Olympics at Le Golf National outside of Paris, the same venue that hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup.
The sport was reinstated for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and returned to Tokyo in 2020 (played in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic), featuring 72-hole competitions for men and women. Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda of the United States won the gold medals in Tokyo.
According to the report, an announcement for an additional mixed-team event, with its own set of medals to be awarded, could be announced as soon as the Masters in April.
Details about the team competition is reportedly still being ironed out, including the format and how many teams would play.
One of the options being considered is 36 holes of four-ball (also known as best ball), a team format where two golfers each play their own golf ball with the lowest score on each hole being used as the team’s score.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A mixed-team competition is already part of the Summer Youth Olympics, where golf was first played in 2014. The format includes 54 holes made up of four-ball, and single scores from each male and female player.
Atthaya Thitikul and Vanchai Luangnitikul of Thailand beat Akshay Bhatia and Lucy Li of the United States to win the mixed-team gold medal at the 2018 Youth Games in Buenos Aires.
The PGA and LPGA Tours held its first mixed-team event since 1999 in December last year at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where male and female players competed in 54 holes of scramble, foursomes (alternate shot) and modified four-ball. Lydia Ko and Jason Day won the inaugural tournament.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
'I Think There's A Way Of Co-Existing' - Jon Rahm Sees End Of Division In Men's Game
The 2023 Masters champion thinks the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can find a way to exist alongside each other without acrimony
By Mike Hall Published
-
The $50 Training Aid Taking The PGA Tour By Storm
We’ve been seeing the TRS Ball up and down professional tournament ranges all around the globe, so what’s it all about?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
How Much Golf Influencers Like Paige Spiranac Can Earn On Instagram Posts Vs PGA Tour Pros
The average golf influencer earns about four times more per Instagram post than the average professional golfer
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The LPGA Tour returns to the US after a three-tournament spell in the Far East with the event at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles
By Mike Hall Published
-
New Women’s Professional Golf Tour Launches In The UK
Ladies Pro Series launches to give developmental female golfers greater playing opportunities
By Alison Root Published
-
Junior Star Posts Heartfelt Message After Caddie Dies During Tournament Week
Rick Evans - affectionately known as 'Goose' - was caddying for 17-year-old Yana Wilson during a practice round in Florida when a medical incident occurred
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I Wasn't Making Any Money' - LPGA Winner Opens Up On Realities Of Financial Strain Involved In Women's Pro Golf
Following her debut LPGA Tour victory, Bailey Tardy admitted she "wasn't making any money" at times last season and detailed the pressures of trying to make it in the pro game
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How An Amateur Golfer Produced The Winning Moment In A Professional Event
Amateur LuJain Omar Khalil provided the winning moment on Saturday evening at the Aramco Team Series - Tampa
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson Issues Emotional Response After Being Banned By Women's Pro Tour
Hailey Davidson condemned the decision by NXXT Golf which now requires all eligible golfers to be female at birth
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout 2024
The biggest payout of the 2024 LPGA Tour season so far is on offer as the tournament returns following a six-year absence
By Mike Hall Published