Olazabal Explains Why LIV Golf Move Could Cost Jon Rahm 'The Opportunity To Make History'
Jose Maria Olazabal has questioned Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf as he feels it could cost him the chance to win more Majors
Spanish golfing legend Jose Maria Olazabal questioned whether playing on LIV Golf was the best way for Jon Rahm to prepare himself for challenging in the Majors.
The two-time Masters champion spoke to Spanish news outlet El Pais recently and voiced his surprise that Rahm joined LIV Golf in December 2023.
Olazabal also said he was concerned that playing in LIV could cost Rahm the chance "to make history in this sport" with the format not being the best preparation for competing in the Majors.
Rahm won the LIV Golf individual title in his debut season, when he finished T7 at the Open, T45 in his Masters defence, missed the cut at the PGA Championship and withdrew from the US Open with injury.
And although Olazabal can see why Rahm joined LIV Golf "with the huge amount of millions they put on the table", he fears the move may make last year's mixed bag of Major results more common.
“I respect that,” Olazabal said to El Pais. "But I was surprised because Jon had been very clear in his words and he had an extraordinary future and the opportunity to make history in this sport, to write golden pages of golf. And I don’t know if he’ll be able to do it now."
Bryson DeChambeau had no problem competing in the Majors while playing on LIV last year - winning the US Open and almost picking up the PGA Championship as well in a superb season in golf's big four tournaments.
But Olazabal still thinks the 54-hole, smaller field, no-cut golf played on LIV is not the best way to sharpen up for the Majors.
“I don’t know if playing LIV is the best preparation to be able to stand out," Olazabal added. "From my point of view it’s not the best option. Above all it can hurt him in terms of competitiveness.
“I don’t question Jon’s work and attitude at any time. When he gets to the Masters this year he’s going to give it his all. But the rest of the season, playing 12 or 14 tournaments without a cut, with 54 players, it’s not the same as playing against 150 and knowing that you can go home.”
'It makes me sad that money has divided golf'
Now aged 59, Olazabal is not exactly in the demographic LIV Golf is looking to attract, and he admits he's not a fan of things like a shotgun start and music blasting out at tournaments.
Despite admitting he'd be tempted to join if he were a young player, Olazabal was sad that the influx of money has only served to create such a divide in the sport.
“Call me traditional but I don’t like the format,” Olazabal said. “I don’t like the fact that they all come out at the same time, in three days, and the music.
"It makes me sad that money has divided golf. It’s because of money, there’s no doubt about it. I’ve always respected the decision of those who have left.
“If you had put a check in front of me with a bunch of zeroes on it, I might have done it, too. But it’s a shame that money has destroyed in such a short time what had been built up over so many years.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
