Not Picking Justin Thomas For The Ryder Cup Would Be 'The Worst Call Ever' Says Major Champion

Major champion Geoff Ogilvy says Justin Thomas would be his first pick if he was in Team USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson's shoes, adding it would be "the worst call ever" to leave him out.

Australian veteran Ogilvy has been at the sharp end to witness Thomas in action as a three-time vice-captain for the International Team at the Presidents Cup.

And so despite Thomas being mired in a slump, Ogilvy says the 30-year-old, two-time Major champion should be Johnson's first wildcard pick.

Ogilvy claims Thomas is the best match player in the world and although he's seen as a risky pick for Johnson, the Australian says it'd be a huge mistake not to select him.

“If they don’t take him, it’s the worst call ever,” Ogilvy was quoted as saying in Golfweek. “He’s the best head-to-head match player in the world.”

“JT would be my first pick. I’ve been inside the ropes at enough Presidents Cups there’s just no chance you don’t take Justin.

“He does something to the team. He goes out front and leads and fist pumps and makes everyone behind him believe.”

Johnson is set to name his six captain's picks on August 29 after the conclusion of the season following the Tour Championship - which Thomas has failed to qualify for.

The possible selection of Thomas is the hottest topic in the Ryder Cup build-up, as he's failed to find anything like his best form - and failed in his bid to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs despite adding two late events to his schedule.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Critics say that the form of Thomas means he just can't be considered, but others suggest the team environment and match play format can bring the very best out of him.

Ogilvy agrees and says that Thomas should join forces with Jordan Spieth once again in Rome, adding that as a duo "they are untouchable".

Lucas Glover has won two of his last three starts and is the form horse in the Ryder Cup race, but Ogilvy adds that: “It’s hard to not take Lucas but you can’t take him at the expense of Justin Thomas.”

Thomas has already committed to playing at the Fortinet Championship in California next month at the start of the PGA Tour's fall season.

His inclusion could be seen as just a way for Thomas to collect early points to try and get into next season's Signature Events, or as a practice outing to try and regain some form ahead of a trip to Rome.

It's a question only Johnson can answer and whether he picks Thomas or not will continue to be the major talking point of the Ryder Cup selection process.