Not Picking Justin Thomas For The Ryder Cup Would Be 'The Worst Call Ever' Says Major Champion
Geoff Ogilvy says Justin Thomas would be his top pick for the Ryder Cup as he's "the best head-to-head match player in the world"
Major champion Geoff Ogilvy says Justin Thomas would be his first pick if he was in Team USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson's shoes, adding it would be "the worst call ever" to leave him out.
Australian veteran Ogilvy has been at the sharp end to witness Thomas in action as a three-time vice-captain for the International Team at the Presidents Cup.
And so despite Thomas being mired in a slump, Ogilvy says the 30-year-old, two-time Major champion should be Johnson's first wildcard pick.
Ogilvy claims Thomas is the best match player in the world and although he's seen as a risky pick for Johnson, the Australian says it'd be a huge mistake not to select him.
“If they don’t take him, it’s the worst call ever,” Ogilvy was quoted as saying in Golfweek. “He’s the best head-to-head match player in the world.”
“JT would be my first pick. I’ve been inside the ropes at enough Presidents Cups there’s just no chance you don’t take Justin.
“He does something to the team. He goes out front and leads and fist pumps and makes everyone behind him believe.”
Johnson is set to name his six captain's picks on August 29 after the conclusion of the season following the Tour Championship - which Thomas has failed to qualify for.
The possible selection of Thomas is the hottest topic in the Ryder Cup build-up, as he's failed to find anything like his best form - and failed in his bid to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs despite adding two late events to his schedule.
Critics say that the form of Thomas means he just can't be considered, but others suggest the team environment and match play format can bring the very best out of him.
Ogilvy agrees and says that Thomas should join forces with Jordan Spieth once again in Rome, adding that as a duo "they are untouchable".
Lucas Glover has won two of his last three starts and is the form horse in the Ryder Cup race, but Ogilvy adds that: “It’s hard to not take Lucas but you can’t take him at the expense of Justin Thomas.”
Thomas has already committed to playing at the Fortinet Championship in California next month at the start of the PGA Tour's fall season.
His inclusion could be seen as just a way for Thomas to collect early points to try and get into next season's Signature Events, or as a practice outing to try and regain some form ahead of a trip to Rome.
It's a question only Johnson can answer and whether he picks Thomas or not will continue to be the major talking point of the Ryder Cup selection process.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
