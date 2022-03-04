'Nobody Is Going To Beat Him' - Perez Tips Rahm To Dominate For A Decade
Pat Perez doesn't think anybody will be able to match the Spaniard over the next 10 years
Pat Perez has tipped Jon Rahm to establish himself as the dominant force in men’s professional golf for the next decade.
Rahm, 27, is already a major champion and the World No. 1, but hasn’t been as prolific a winner as his stats would suggest. However, his relentless consistency on a weekly basis has been enough to convince Perez that he’ll be the man to beat at the pinnacle of world golf for the foreseeable future.
Speaking on this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, Perez said: “I think Jon Rahm is the guy for the next 10 years. I don’t think anyone is going to beat Jon Rahm consistently for a decade.”
While the 46-year-old has high expectations of what Rahm can achieve during his career, they pale in significance compared to the goals the Spaniard has set for himself. According to Perez, the World No. 1 has his sights set on eclipsing one of golf's most famous records.
“We play all the time at Silverleaf and I asked him, ‘What are you gonna do at 35?' He goes, ‘I’m not done until I win 19 majors… I’m not going to take off golf until I get to 19. Whether I do it or not doesn’t matter. But I am not quitting until I pass Tiger [Woods] on that list’.
“He hasn’t even started to get going yet,” Perez added. “He hasn’t even gotten into a pattern of where he can win five or six times in a row. I think that he can actually do that.”
Rahm turned pro in 2016 as the world's leading amateur and quickly set about making a name for himself on the main tours. He picked up his first PGA Tour title in January 2017 at the Farmers Insurance Open and has since gone on to win 13 times, including his first major at last year's US Open.
