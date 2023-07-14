'No Poaching' Players Clause Removed From PGA Tour-PIF Deal
A clause in the PGA Tour-PIF deal that prohibited poaching players from either the tour or LIV Golf has been removed after concerns it could break federal employment law
The crucial 'no poaching' clause of the PGA Tour's framework deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been dropped in response to the US Justice Department's inquiry into the merger.
The landmark deal announced on June 6 did not have too many firm details in it, but one of the few - along with dropping all legal proceedings on both sides - was an agreement that neither side would try and poach players from the other.
The clause stated that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf would not "solicit or recruit any players who are members of the other tours" as the two parties looked to work together.
Greg Norman's LIV Golf made such a big splash in the golf world when investing Saudi's sovereign wealth into paying huge sign-on fees to Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and other big names to take them away from the PGA Tour.
That led to a clause in the initial agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF that prohibited any more poaching of players by either side.
The New York Times reported that the Justice Department had already raised concerns about the language in the framework agreement, with antitrust experts also warning that it could break federal law on the integrity of labour markets.
Now, the 'no poaching' clause has been removed from the agreement, with the PGA Tour insisting the spirit of it will remain as both parties negotiate "in good faith" towards a final deal.
"The Framework Agreement sets the stage for an exciting future for professional golf that re-establishes competition at the highest levels of the sport and creates the biggest stage for everyone - players, sponsors, and fans," the PGA Tour told Sky Sports.
"Based on discussions with staff at the Department of Justice, we chose to remove specific language from the Framework Agreement.
"While we believe the language is lawful, we also consider it unnecessary in the spirit of cooperation and because all parties are negotiating in good faith."
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will return to work on Monday after illness with his main priority to work on the deal that will set-up a new for-profit company that will run the commercial and rights arms of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.
With just the bare bones of a deal though, it could still be on shaky ground as it is examined by both the US Justice Department and the US Senate - which released documents about suggested proposals for the future of golf.
One of which had Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as LIV Golf captains - a suggestion the Northern Irishman responded to by saying he'd rather retire.
There's likely to be many other sticking points going forward for the two parties as they look to agree on a deal before the December 31 deadline set out in the initial agreement - although the two can agree to an extension.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Caddie Proposes To Player On 18th Green At US Adaptive Open
Caddie Josh White proposed to player Kelsey Koch after she finished her final hole of the US Adaptive Open
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'We Have A Long Way To Go' - Bronte Law Says TV Not 'Doing Enough' To Showcase Women's Golf
The English star offers her thoughts on the state of the women's game ahead of the Aramco Team Series London
By Michael Weston • Published