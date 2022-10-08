Nick Dougherty Announced As New President Of The Golf Foundation
The former European Tour player, now Sky Sports presenter, was announced as the new President of The Golf Foundation on Friday
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Golf Foundation is a national charity which works in partnership with The R&A and other leading golf organizations to help introduce golf to children from all backgrounds and create golfers for life. Now, on Friday, it announced that Nick Dougherty will be the new President of the foundation, with the Englishman's vision to help make a significant impact at a junior level, with a particular focus on schools.
A three-time European Tour winner, Dougherty is now a regular face on Sky Sports broadcasts, with the 40-year-old actually supported by The Golf Foundation through coaching programmes in the late 1990s, when he met the charity’s former President Bernard Gallacher, and he has been a strong supporter in recent years.
Speaking about the appointment, Dougherty said: “I am so grateful for the role that golf has played in my life. From the joy that the game brings to the life lessons that it teaches, I have seen through the experiences of both myself and so many others, the positive impact it can play in people’s lives.
“Introducing it to children when they are young, impressionable and ‘learning the ropes’ of life with its ups and downs, just like the game itself, usually has a profoundly positive effect for them and their futures. Because of this, it is an incredible honor to accept the role of President of the Golf Foundation, an organization that has been sharing these wonderful golfing gifts for 70 years.”
He went on to add: “The Golf Foundation played a hugely important role in my development as a youngster, and the chance to work with them to support today’s children is immensely rewarding and important to me. I am extremely excited to play my part in helping to reach more children with our sport, to make it more inclusive and, with this shared passion of the Golf Foundation, push to make golf a part of the curriculum in schools so that the benefits of this amazing game are available to all.”
🚨 News | A New President 🚨⛳️ We are delighted to confirm that @nickdougherty5 has joined the Golf Foundation as the youngest President in our 70 year history! 👇 Read more 👇https://t.co/C0xb9fh2tK pic.twitter.com/OLSHm8SJSNOctober 7, 2022
Becoming the youngest President in the Golf Foundation’s history, Dougherty's first official engagement as President came at London Golf Club, where the Golf Foundation was celebrating its 70th anniversary. At the event, Dougherty presented awards to those who have made a major difference in growing junior golf across the UK.
“It feels like wonderful timing that Nick, who has already been a creative force for our charity, has accepted the role as President,” said Stephen Lewis, Chairman of the Golf Foundation. “We are quite sure his clear passion for golf, and the fun and inclusive way in which he welcomes everyone into the sport as equals, will be a massive help for us in introducing more youngsters from all backgrounds into the game. We are all delighted with this appointment.
“The Golf Foundation has put in a great deal of work in recent years to ensure that all our programmes are relevant to the modern families of today, to show how golf can be a fantastic, inclusive game for all. These are highly exciting times in the growth of junior golf.”
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Danielle Kang Reveals New Caddie Policy After Looping For Her Brother
The LPGA Tour star has given her own caddie extra days off after helping out her brother earlier this week
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Pro Tees Off In Trainers After Gaining PGA Tour Entry With Two Minutes Notice
Argentinian pro Tano Goya was given just two minutes notice to tee it up in Las Vegas so didn't even have time to put on his golf shoes
By Paul Higham • Published