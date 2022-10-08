Nick Dougherty Announced As New President Of The Golf Foundation

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Golf Foundation is a national charity which works in partnership with The R&A and other leading golf organizations to help introduce golf to children from all backgrounds and create golfers for life. Now, on Friday, it announced that Nick Dougherty will be the new President of the foundation, with the Englishman's vision to help make a significant impact at a junior level, with a particular focus on schools.

A three-time European Tour winner, Dougherty is now a regular face on Sky Sports broadcasts, with the 40-year-old actually supported by The Golf Foundation through coaching programmes in the late 1990s, when he met the charity’s former President Bernard Gallacher, and he has been a strong supporter in recent years.

Dougherty addresses guests at the Golf Foundation event at the London Golf Club (Image credit: The Golf Foundation)

Speaking about the appointment, Dougherty said: “I am so grateful for the role that golf has played in my life. From the joy that the game brings to the life lessons that it teaches, I have seen through the experiences of both myself and so many others, the positive impact it can play in people’s lives.

“Introducing it to children when they are young, impressionable and ‘learning the ropes’ of life with its ups and downs, just like the game itself, usually has a profoundly positive effect for them and their futures. Because of this, it is an incredible honor to accept the role of President of the Golf Foundation, an organization that has been sharing these wonderful golfing gifts for 70 years.”

He went on to add: “The Golf Foundation played a hugely important role in my development as a youngster, and the chance to work with them to support today’s children is immensely rewarding and important to me. I am extremely excited to play my part in helping to reach more children with our sport, to make it more inclusive and, with this shared passion of the Golf Foundation, push to make golf a part of the curriculum in schools so that the benefits of this amazing game are available to all.”

🚨 News | A New President 🚨⛳️ We are delighted to confirm that @nickdougherty5 has joined the Golf Foundation as the youngest President in our 70 year history! 👇 Read more 👇https://t.co/C0xb9fh2tK pic.twitter.com/OLSHm8SJSNOctober 7, 2022 See more

Becoming the youngest President in the Golf Foundation’s history, Dougherty's first official engagement as President came at London Golf Club, where the Golf Foundation was celebrating its 70th anniversary. At the event, Dougherty presented awards to those who have made a major difference in growing junior golf across the UK.

“It feels like wonderful timing that Nick, who has already been a creative force for our charity, has accepted the role as President,” said Stephen Lewis, Chairman of the Golf Foundation. “We are quite sure his clear passion for golf, and the fun and inclusive way in which he welcomes everyone into the sport as equals, will be a massive help for us in introducing more youngsters from all backgrounds into the game. We are all delighted with this appointment.

“The Golf Foundation has put in a great deal of work in recent years to ensure that all our programmes are relevant to the modern families of today, to show how golf can be a fantastic, inclusive game for all. These are highly exciting times in the growth of junior golf.”