The London Club offers 36 holes of pristine golf. In this piece, Matt Cradock reviews its Heritage course.

London Club – Heritage Course Review

Situated on the border of South East London and Kent, the London Club features two exceptional courses – the International and the Heritage.

The International is open to all golfers, whilst the Heritage is more exclusive, only available to members and their guests.

Having hosted multiple European Tour events, including the 2021 Cazoo Classic, the Heritage offers a challenging layout inspired by 18-time Major champion, Jack Nicklaus. It features multiple holes with danger lurking short, requiring a solid striking game and careful club selection to garner a good score.

Opening up with two slight doglegs that bottle neck around the 250-yard mark, you are then greeted with a tough par-3 that, whatever the pin position, shouldn’t influence the decision of playing safe.

A short par-4 follows, with one of the signature holes coming into view at the par-5 5th. Once again, a good drive is required to the top of the hill, with water coming into play short of the green with your second. The bigger hitters could have a go, but bear in mind it is all carry!

Another tight drive follows at the next, with the par-3 7th, once again, requiring another crisply struck shot that is all carry over the lake.

After concluding the front nine, you come to the difficult par-4 10th which needs a committed drive, with water this time coming in to play down the left hand side, and bunkers down the right.

Navigating the 10th, a nice stretch of scoreable holes follow, with the well laid-out 13th a particular highlight.

The 14th ranks as the most difficult hole on the course, with two big blows needed to find the deceptively long green that feeds away on both sides.

With a trio of holes offering another good opportunity to increase your score, you come to the picturesque 18th, with the clubhouse in view and a strong drive needed to the uphill approach.

Although the Heritage isn’t open to members of the public, the International offers an equally exceptional experience. Here, you can read our review of it.

Kept in exquisite condition all year round, the London Club features an extremely interesting clubhouse with memorabilia of previous events scattered throughout, as well as a set of clubs donated by Jack Nicklaus.

Coupled with easy motorway access, a friendly relaxed atmosphere, and A+ service, the London Club is one that you should definitely consider for your future golf days.