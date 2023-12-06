NFL And MLB Fans Given Chance To Play Golf 'Off The Top Deck' Of Their Favourite Stadiums
Upper Deck Golf is touring various sporting arenas across the United States and setting up an alternative driving range to give fans a unique golfing experience
If you've ever sat inside Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium or U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and thought: "This is a really impressive stadium, I'd sure love to hit a golf ball off the top of it," then you're in luck.
Upper Deck Golf is midway through a nation-wide tour of the US and is setting up a bespoke nine-hole 'golf course' at a variety of MLB and NFL stadiums on certain dates.
Fans and golfers alike can purchase tickets - priced between $80 and $110 per person, depending on the time you book and the ticket you choose - to take part in this unique experience and hit balls down to the greens below which are laid out across the stadium's pitch.
Players scores are based on where their ball lands in relation to the respective pin position they should be aiming for, with closer shots resulting in par or birdie and those missing the green limited to bogey only.
Anyone who buys a ticket starts and ends their 'round' at the clubhouse festival inside the stadium, which features music, refreshments, and other golfing challenges such as chipping and putting.
Having begun at Chicago's world-famous Wrigley Field, Upper Deck Golf has also set up camp at Pittsburgh's PNC Park, Comerica Park in Detroit, Coors Field in Denver, T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Busch Stadium in St Louis, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
A post shared by Upper Deck Golf (@upperdeckgolf)
A photo posted by on
Capping off the run of temporary MLB-stadium homes, UDG is currently on location at Dodger Stadium in LA until Sunday, December 10 - the final event of 2023. When UDG returns in February 2024, NFL stadiums will predominantly be the star of its golfing road show.
Minnesota Vikings' US Bank Stadium, Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium, San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium, Cleveland Browns Stadium, and Seattle Seahawks' Lumen Field will all welcome the alternative golfing experience throughout the new year. Columbus' Ohio Stadium and Twin Cities' aptly-named Target Field complete the arena roster.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
