How You Can Play St Andrews Old Course In Reverse

Playing the Old Course at St Andrews is on most golfer's bucket lists, while playing it 'Reversed' is likely even higher - and that's exactly what you can do at Toptracer ranges this April.

Toptracer has recreated the 'Reversed' Old Course virtually to commemorate the routing being open once again for three days this April.

And throughout the month, golfers at Toptracer ranges can win a round on the real Reversed Old Course in 2026 - with the player with the lowest gross score winning a tee time for two.

To enter, golfers can visit any Toptracer Range to register and play The Old Course Reversed between Wednesday, April 2 through Wednesday, April 30.

The Old Course was originally played in the 'reversed' clockwise direction, where the current 17th green was the 1st green. In the 1860s, Old Tom Morris, who served as the Keeper of the Greens at the time, separated the seventeenth green from the first green creating the current counterclockwise routing we know today.

For almost a century thereafter, the Old Course was often played in both directions on alternating days and weeks until the counterclockwise layout became the standard routing.

“It’s an incredible privilege to exclusively offer golfers worldwide access to one of the most unique experiences at golf’s most iconic destination,” says Scott Blevins, General Manager at Toptracer. “We believe the appeal of this experience will attract new players and drive repeat visits to our customers’ facilities.”

“We’re excited to have golfers worldwide experience the uniqueness of Old Course Reversed in a virtual setting. We’re pleased to be able to work with our partners at Toptracer on this special activation.” says James Ralley at St Andrews Links. “All who dream of visiting the Home of Golf will now have access to this historic routing from the comfort of their local driving range bays.”

Toptracer is partnered with St Andrews Links and is the only platform where golfers can play the Old Course virtually at the driving range – and in 2024 there were more than 700,000 rounds played at The Home of Golf on Toptracer Range sites around the world.