New Issue Out Now! FREE Editor's Choice Mag, 25-Page Instruction Special, Learn From The Best, Jon Rahm, Scrapyard Challenge & Much More

The new issue of Golf Monthly includes our FREE Editor’s Choice 2026 magazine, outlining the best golfing products of the year. We also feature an instruction special, with 25 pages of tips and drills to help you take your game to the next level.

In the features section, we ask what now for Jon Rahm in light of the recent LIV Golf announcements, meet John Parry and ask him about his rollercoaster ride to the PGA Tour, and our very own PGA professional Joe Ferguson takes on the challenge of a pro event with clubs he found at the dump.

If all that’s not enough, we have our usual rules and courses sections so you can get the most from your game as we head into summer.

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FREE Editor's Choice Mag

Editor's Choice is back, and this year we've included 120 of the finest golfing products to boost your game and make 2026 your best year yet.

Putt Like A Pro

Many golfers fail to give putting the full attention it deserves. They might receive conflicting advice, leading them to focus on the wrong things, or overcomplicate what should be fairly simple. Here, putting guru James Jankowski gives us his keys to mastering the flat-stick.

Jon Rahm

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With the future of LIV Golf in doubt, Jon Rahm has reached a crucial moment in his career. Can he silence the doubters and add to his Major tally?

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John Parry Exclusive

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The remarkable story of how John Parry has gone from battling on the third tier of European golf and being on the brink of quitting the game to contending on the PGA Tour.

Scrapyard Challenge

One man’s rubbish is another man’s treasure, so they say. Joe Ferguson finds out if it’s possible to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear with the help of Golf Pride.

The Best Courses You Can Play

Our courses experts travel up and down the UK and beyond to bring you the best places to play in the coming year. This month, we focus on the best community nine-holers, visit North Berwick and much more.

Learn From The Best

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Top tour coach Nick Bradley explains the key lessons to take from the games and swings of five of the world’s finest players.