New Issue Out Now! 30-Page Open Championship Preview, Tommy Fleetwood, Padraig Harrington Exclusive, Expert Tips For A Flawless Short Game, New Titleist & McLaren Clubs Plus Much More!
Get your hands on the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Thursday, June 11
In the July issue of Golf Monthly, we feature an in-depth 30-page preview of this year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. We focus on the course, the history and the main contenders, including a look at the chances of hometown hero Tommy Fleetwood, an exclusive chat with two-time winner Padraig Harrington, and a detailed breakdown of the challenge Birkdale will pose.
Away from the Open, we chart the rise of Aaron Rai, England’s newest Major Champion, with reaction from our columnist and Sky Sports presenter Wayne Riley.
If you’re looking to improve your own game, our bumper instruction section includes the perfect 30-minute short-game practice routine, Robert Rock’s tips on how to prepare like a pro, and our five-minute fixes to some of the most common faults.
On the equipment side of things, we offer a first glimpse of the new Titleist GTS drivers and reveal the iron line-up from new kid on the block, McLaren Golf. We also showcase the best drivers on the market this year with our buyers’ guide for 2026.
If all that’s not enough, we have our usual rules and courses sections so you can get the most from your game as we head into the heart of the season.
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Open Championship Preview
Editor-at-large Bill Elliott reflects on Birkdale Opens past, the recent changes that will showcase a very different links this time round and, of course, who might get their hands on the coveted Claret Jug.
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Sharpen Your Short Game
How best to use time before a round or organise your practice time in general? GM Top 50 Coach Keith Wood gives his thoughts on how to sharpen your game in the right areas before heading out to play for real.
Tommy Fleetwood
Southport-born Tommy Fleetwood would love nothing more than to notch up Major No.1 on his home patch in July. He finally broke his PGA Tour duck last year so is it too much to hope a maiden Major might follow?
Padraig Harrington Exclusive
Padraig Harrington discusses his iconic shots at Carnoustie and Birkdale, reflects on being a double Open Champion and explains why he still thinks he can win another Claret Jug.
The Best New Gear
Our team of gear experts have been hard at work once again putting the latest launches through their paces. This month we feature the new Titleist GTS drivers, McLaren Golf's iron line-up and much more.
Robert Rock Masterclass
The former tour pro and top-level coach gives you his six steps to better golf.
Birkdale Course Guide
Royal Birkdale hosts the 154th Open Championship this July and Elliott Heath now has a far better idea of what players and fans can expect after a memorable day out on the iconic links.
David joined Golf Monthly in 2015 as a content editor for the magazine and regularly contributes to the website. He has worked in magazine publishing and editing since 2003. He is a keen golfer and up until recently was a member of Blackmoor Golf Club in Hampshire. He has covered various big events and tournaments for GM, the highlight of which was witnessing Tiger Woods win his 15th Major at Augusta in 2019. Email: david.taylor@futurenet.com
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