New Issue Out Now! 30-Page Masters Preview, Think Your Way To Lower Scores, Ultimate 2026 Driver Test, The Secret To Longer Tee Shots & Much More!

In the new issue of Golf Monthly, we have a 30-page Masters preview to whet your appetite for the first Major of the season, including features on Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, plus an interview with Danny Willett ten years on from his surprise Green Jacket.

On top of that, if you’re looking to cut your handicap, we have every aspect of the game covered in our extensive instruction section. We also review this month’s new releases and test all the best 2026 drivers to find the right model for you.

If all that’s not enough, we have our usual rules and courses sections so you can get the most from your game as we start the new season.

Article continues below

See below for more details...

Masters Preview

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fergus Bisset gives the lowdown on all things Augusta as he looks forward to the 90th Masters Tournament. He covers everything from the main contenders, course changes, history, key holes, plus you can test your knowledge with our Masters quiz.

Rory McIlroy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bill Elliott reflects on the edge-of-the seat drama that Rory McIlroy delivered last year at Augusta, and wonders how much more there might be to come after the realisation of a childhood dream.

Ultimate 2026 Driver Test

PGA professional Joe Ferguson’s in-depth assessment of this year’s top models will help you find the right big stick for your swing.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Think Your Way To Better Scores

Putting a score together takes practice and its own strategy – it doesn’t just happen of its own accord. Some holes you can attack; on others you need to be cautious and use your handicap wisely. We’ve taken a typical golf hole to show how you can explore ways to take better decisions and hopefully shoot lower scores.

Justin Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Rose continues to be one of the best players on the planet, and he’s focused on adding a Green Jacket and more Majors to his already incredible CV.

Danny Willett Exclusive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ten years ago Danny Willett became the first European to win at Augusta for 17 years and just the second Englishman to do so. Here, he reflects on a memorable Masters Sunday.

The Best Courses You Can Play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our courses experts travel up and down the UK and beyond to bring you the best places to play in the coming year. This month, we look at some of the UK&I's toughest opening holes, tour Arizona, visit south-west Ireland and much more.