New Issue Out Now! Ball-Striking Masterclass, The 25 Most Important Clubs Of The 21st Century, Tyrrell Hatton & Nelly Korda Exclusives, The 5 Best Swings Of All Time, Plus Much More!

Get your hands on the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Thursday, April 16

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In the new issue of Golf Monthly, we show you how to hit every shot you’ll ever need with an iron. We also feature exclusive interviews with Tyrrell Hatton and Nelly Korda, count down our 25 most important clubs of the 21st century and analyse the 5 best swings in history.

If all that’s not enough, we have our usual rules, equipment and courses sections so you can get the most from your game as we start the new season.

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Master Your Irons

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Flushing an iron from the middle of the fairway is a great skill, and one that will help you improve your handicap, but being able to hit a range of different iron shots can actually help you to shoot lower scores. Here, we share every shot you’ll ever need to hit with an iron and explain how simple changes in set-up, strategy or technique can improve your game.

Tyrrell Hatton Exclusive

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Tyrrell Hatton talks to David Facey about his Major goals, his growth as a player, the Ryder Cup crowds and his on-course behaviour.

Club Countdown

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With a quarter of the century now behind us, we thought it would be a good time to reflect on the golf equipment that has shaped the last 25 years of the game.

Nelly Korda Exclusive

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The World No.2 ended her 14-month winless streak at the first attempt in 2026. Is she set for a repeat of her remarkable 2024 season? The desire and fire are still there, for sure...

The 5 Best Swings Of All Time

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Choosing between the swings of golf’s legends is a devilishly difficult task, but one that we set Master PGA Professional Anders Mankert. He goes into detail about his top five and mentions a few who were unlucky to miss out.

The Best Courses You Can Play

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Our courses experts travel up and down the UK and beyond to bring you the best places to play in the coming year. This month, we look the top-tier clubs with excellent second courses, tour Yorkshire and much more.

David Taylor
David Taylor

David joined Golf Monthly in 2015 as a content editor for the magazine and regularly contributes to the website. He has worked in magazine publishing and editing since 2003. He is a keen golfer and up until recently was a member of Blackmoor Golf Club in Hampshire. He has covered various big events and tournaments for GM, the highlight of which was witnessing Tiger Woods win his 15th Major at Augusta in 2019. Email: david.taylor@futurenet.com

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