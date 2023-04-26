New Costco Kirkland Wedges And Ball Spotted
Version two of wholesale giant's wedges and version three of its ball appear to be on the way
An upcoming wedge set and ball from Costco has been spotted on the USGA’s conforming list, which is sure to pique the interest of golfers looking for both affordability and quality.
Following the success of the wholesale giant’s first foray into the wedge market, version two of the Costco Kirkland Signature wedge set is on the way. Details on the wedges are scant. However, going on the information on the list, like the first iteration, it appears consumers can expect a three-piece set comprising wedges of 52, 56 and 60 degrees with a steel head and Milled Face Technology.
It is well-known that Costco prides itself on offering value for money, and like the originals, the upcoming wedges are unlikely to deviate from that path. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will lack in performance. Indeed, the original Kirkland Signature 3-piece wedge set was notable for the impressive levels of spin and greenside versatility the clubs offered, while they were reassuringly solid too.
The relatively inexpensive wedges combined with that decent quality and performance meant version one proved hugely popular and there’s every suggestion the latest release will follow suit.
Like Costco’s wedges, the previous iterations of the Kirkland Signature golf ball were also big sellers, and the upcoming version three is unlikely to be any different. The new ball will again be a three-piece offering and likely have a urethane cover. One significant variant this time, though, is that it will be available in yellow as well as white.
The most recent version of the ball had several upsides including excellent quality and durability. However, one issue was its high spin performance off the tee, which affected distance. It will be interesting to see if the new ball addresses that problem.
Of course, like the wedges and previous versions of the ball, affordability will likely be the big attraction. The original wedge set was around three times cheaper than you could expect to pay for the best golf wedges from the mainstream brands, that include the Vokey SM9 and Callaway Jaws Raw, while both previous versions of the ball have offered similarly excellent value for money.
There is no confirmation on when the wedges and ball will be released, but with peak season upon us, it’s perhaps reasonable to expect them to hit the shelves sooner rather than later.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
