New Costco Kirkland Wedges And Ball Spotted

An upcoming wedge set and ball from Costco has been spotted on the USGA’s conforming list, which is sure to pique the interest of golfers looking for both affordability and quality.

Following the success of the wholesale giant’s first foray into the wedge market, version two of the Costco Kirkland Signature wedge set is on the way. Details on the wedges are scant. However, going on the information on the list, like the first iteration, it appears consumers can expect a three-piece set comprising wedges of 52, 56 and 60 degrees with a steel head and Milled Face Technology.

It is well-known that Costco prides itself on offering value for money, and like the originals, the upcoming wedges are unlikely to deviate from that path. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will lack in performance. Indeed, the original Kirkland Signature 3-piece wedge set was notable for the impressive levels of spin and greenside versatility the clubs offered, while they were reassuringly solid too.

The relatively inexpensive wedges combined with that decent quality and performance meant version one proved hugely popular and there’s every suggestion the latest release will follow suit.

Like Costco’s wedges, the previous iterations of the Kirkland Signature golf ball were also big sellers, and the upcoming version three is unlikely to be any different. The new ball will again be a three-piece offering and likely have a urethane cover. One significant variant this time, though, is that it will be available in yellow as well as white.

The most recent version of the ball had several upsides including excellent quality and durability. However, one issue was its high spin performance off the tee, which affected distance. It will be interesting to see if the new ball addresses that problem.

Of course, like the wedges and previous versions of the ball, affordability will likely be the big attraction. The original wedge set was around three times cheaper than you could expect to pay for the best golf wedges from the mainstream brands, that include the Vokey SM9 and Callaway Jaws Raw, while both previous versions of the ball have offered similarly excellent value for money.

There is no confirmation on when the wedges and ball will be released, but with peak season upon us, it’s perhaps reasonable to expect them to hit the shelves sooner rather than later.