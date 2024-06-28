World No.1 Nelly Korda Out Of London Title Defense After Being 'Bitten By Dog'
The World No.1 was due to defend her Aramco Team Series title next week but will need treatment for a dog bite, she revealed
Defending champion Nelly Korda has withdrawn from next week's Aramco Team Series London on the Ladies European Tour after being bitten by a dog.
"I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week's Ladies European Tour tournament in London," Korda wrote on Instagram.
"On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully."
The World No.1 was due to make her one and only appearance of the year in England at the Centurion Club, where she won last year by four strokes from Charley Hull.
Hull will be back at the Centurion Club to try and go one better but without Korda, who has had an incredible 2024 so far - although her form has dropped off in recent weeks.
Korda will hope to be fit for the fourth women's Major of the year at the Evian Championship in France, which begins on July 11.
The Floridian won five tournaments in a row, including her second Major title at the Chevron Championship, before picking up a sixth victory in seven starts at the Mizuho Americas Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Since then, though, she has missed three consecutive cuts including at the US Women's Open where she carded a 10 in the opening round as well as in dramatic fashion at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee.
Korda opened with a three-under-par 69 but slipped to a nine-over 81 in round two to miss the weekend for the third consecutive event.
"It’s just golf recently for me. No words for how I’m playing right now. I’m just going to go home and try to reset," she said.
"I just feel like that's been my last three events, just nothing is really…. A lot went my way at the beginning part of the year, and just giving it back.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Watch Bizarre Scene As Akshay Bhatia Loses Ball In Drain At Rocket Mortgage Classic
Watch as Akshay Bhatia's golf ball, but not his chances of victory, went down the drain in Detroit in one of the more bizarre golf course incidents this year
By Paul Higham Published
-
Fujikura Completes VeloCore+ Lineup With Two New Shafts
The Ventus Red and Black VeloCore+ shafts are the latest releases from Fujikura. Here’s what we know so far…
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Women In Golf Awards Date And Venue Announced
This year's Women in Golf Awards ceremony will take place on November 28th at Foxhills
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Dow Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol play for a record purse in the LPGA Tour’s unique team event at Midland Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
11 Big Names From Women’s Golf To Miss The Olympics
The women’s Olympic golf field has been finalized, with some of the biggest names, including all the world’s top 10, heading to Paris – but some high-profile players are missing out
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lexi Thompson’s Final Tournament Start Confirmed Before Retirement From Full-Time Golf
The LPGA Tour star has been confirmed for the second edition of December's mixed event, the Grant Thornton Invitational, where she will play alongside Rickie Fowler
By Mike Hall Published
-
Women’s Olympic Golf Field Confirmed – Every Player In The World’s Top 10 Set For Paris 2024
The women’s field for Paris 2024 has been confirmed, with 60 players representing 33 nations at Le Golf National
By Mike Hall Published
-
Amy Yang Claims Maiden Major Victory In 75th Start At KPMG Women's PGA Championship
After a 17-year wait, Amy Yang claimed her first Major scalp at Sahalee Country Club, as a final round 72 gave her a three shot victory
By Matt Cradock Published
-
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang lead the third women's Major of 2024 going into the weekend, with a number of big names in hot pursuit of the duo
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sarah Schmelzel And Amy Yang Share Lead At Women's PGA Championship As Lexi Thompson Remains In Contention
Schmelzel and Yang are tied at the top after a difficult day two of the Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee, with several big names chasing
By Joel Kulasingham Published