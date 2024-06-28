World No.1 Nelly Korda Out Of London Title Defense After Being 'Bitten By Dog'

The World No.1 was due to defend her Aramco Team Series title next week but will need treatment for a dog bite, she revealed

Nelly Korda looks on during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Defending champion Nelly Korda has withdrawn from next week's Aramco Team Series London on the Ladies European Tour after being bitten by a dog.

"I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week's Ladies European Tour tournament in London," Korda wrote on Instagram.

"On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully."

The World No.1 was due to make her one and only appearance of the year in England at the Centurion Club, where she won last year by four strokes from Charley Hull.

Hull will be back at the Centurion Club to try and go one better but without Korda, who has had an incredible 2024 so far - although her form has dropped off in recent weeks.

Korda will hope to be fit for the fourth women's Major of the year at the Evian Championship in France, which begins on July 11.

Nelly Korda statement on injury

(Image credit: Instagram: Nelly Korda)

The Floridian won five tournaments in a row, including her second Major title at the Chevron Championship, before picking up a sixth victory in seven starts at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Since then, though, she has missed three consecutive cuts including at the US Women's Open where she carded a 10 in the opening round as well as in dramatic fashion at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee.

Korda opened with a three-under-par 69 but slipped to a nine-over 81 in round two to miss the weekend for the third consecutive event.

"It’s just golf recently for me. No words for how I’m playing right now. I’m just going to go home and try to reset," she said.

"I just feel like that's been my last three events, just nothing is really…. A lot went my way at the beginning part of the year, and just giving it back.

Topics
Women's Golf
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸