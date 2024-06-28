World No.1 Nelly Korda Out Of London Title Defense After Being 'Bitten By Dog'

Defending champion Nelly Korda has withdrawn from next week's Aramco Team Series London on the Ladies European Tour after being bitten by a dog.

"I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week's Ladies European Tour tournament in London," Korda wrote on Instagram.

"On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully."

The World No.1 was due to make her one and only appearance of the year in England at the Centurion Club, where she won last year by four strokes from Charley Hull.

Hull will be back at the Centurion Club to try and go one better but without Korda, who has had an incredible 2024 so far - although her form has dropped off in recent weeks.

Korda will hope to be fit for the fourth women's Major of the year at the Evian Championship in France, which begins on July 11.

(Image credit: Instagram: Nelly Korda)

The Floridian won five tournaments in a row, including her second Major title at the Chevron Championship, before picking up a sixth victory in seven starts at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Since then, though, she has missed three consecutive cuts including at the US Women's Open where she carded a 10 in the opening round as well as in dramatic fashion at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee.

Korda opened with a three-under-par 69 but slipped to a nine-over 81 in round two to miss the weekend for the third consecutive event.

"It’s just golf recently for me. No words for how I’m playing right now. I’m just going to go home and try to reset," she said.

"I just feel like that's been my last three events, just nothing is really…. A lot went my way at the beginning part of the year, and just giving it back.