Nelly Korda Reveals Impressive Persimmon Driver Distance... And It's Further Than Most Golfers Average Off The Tee
The World No.1 hit an old-school persimmon driver over 267 yards in practice for next week's Ford Championship
Nelly Korda is getting her game ready for her Ford Championship title defense next week in Arizona, where she will make her third start of the year.
As well as grinding on her swing, the World No.1 looks to have been having some fun on the range after showcasing some impressive numbers with an old persimmon-headed MacGregor driver.
Korda, who is one of the longest hitters in the women's game, took to social media to post an image of her Trackman that showed she had hit the old-school club a very decent distance of over 265 yards.
Her shot featured a 0.0 face to path angle and travelled 194.7 yards in the air with a mammoth 73-yard rollout to take it to 267.7 yards.
Her drive launched at 9.1 degrees, which is well below the 12.6 degree average on the LPGA Tour, while she managed the 70+ yards of rollout thanks to just 1921rpm of spin - again well below the tour average of 2506 with modern driver heads.
According to Shot Scope data, the average 5-handicap golfer hits their drive 261 yards...meaning they'd be outdriven by Korda using a persimmon!
10-handicappers average 259 yards off the tee while 20-handicappers have an average of 225 - putting them a long way back of the World No.1 with a persimmon in hand.
Korda has averaged 276.38 off the tee for the 2025 LPGA Tour season so far, which ranks her 7th. She sat 20th in the driving distance charts last year during her seven-win season with an average of 269.7 yards.
The Floridian makes her third start of the year next week after opening 2025 with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Vacations Tournament of Champions before a T7 at the Founders Cup.
She was unable to defend her Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship this week due to the event being cancelled. The event's underwriter failed "to fulfill any portion of its payment obligations to the LPGA Tour for the 2024 and 2025 events" according to the LPGA Tour.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
