Neal Shipley Claims Silver Cup Amateur Victory At The Masters
The American carded rounds of 71 and 76 to make the cut comfortably, the only amateur to do so, as he picked up the Silver Cup
There have been many huge names to claim the Silver Cup at Augusta National and, on Friday, Neal Shipley added his name to that list, with the American carding rounds of 71 and 76 to be the only amateur to make it into the weekend.
Conditions during the second round were brutal, to say the least, as the wind swirled and reached over 25 miles-per-hour. However, Shipley kept his cool to make the cut at the Masters, with the 2023 US Amateur runner-up claiming the biggest amateur title of his career.
Having his high school teammate, Carter Pitcairn, on the bag, Shipley began the day as the only amateur under-par following a one-under 71 and, on a chaotic second day, the 22-year-old held his cool to leave his competitors in the dust.
Birdieing two of his first three holes, he did bogey the fourth and seventh for a level-par front nine. Conditions were tough and, with a bogey at the 10th, double bogey at the 11th and a bogey at the 12th, you could be forgiven for thinking that Shipley would crumble in the situation.
The American, though, didn't and, with a birdie at the 13th and 15th, he played the remaining holes in level-par to card a four-over 76 and set a three-over-par tournament total.
His nearest challengers were Stewart Hagestad and The Open's Silver Medal winner, Christo Lamprecht but, with the duo struggling, both carded six-over-par rounds of 78. They both missed the cut by a number of shots, and handed the coveted title to Shipley.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
‘They Were Just Brutal’ - Tyrrell Hatton’s Stark Masters Slow Play Verdict
The Englishman is through to the weekend but hit out at the pace of play at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Masters Contender Nicolai Hojgaard One Of 8 Players Using Rickie Fowler’s Famous Putter At Augusta National
The Odyssey Jailbird is being used by 10% of the field this week at Augusta National, with the putter already racking up numerous victories in its short lifespan
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘They Were Just Brutal’ - Tyrrell Hatton’s Stark Masters Slow Play Verdict
The Englishman is through to the weekend but hit out at the pace of play at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Masters Contender Nicolai Hojgaard One Of 8 Players Using Rickie Fowler’s Famous Putter At Augusta National
The Odyssey Jailbird is being used by 10% of the field this week at Augusta National, with the putter already racking up numerous victories in its short lifespan
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘My Back Is Shot’ – Fred Couples Casts Doubt Over Masters Future After ‘Ugly’ 2024 Showing
The 1992 Masters champion has missed the cut for just the eighth time in 39 appearances at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'I Have A Chance To Win The Golf Tournament' - Tiger Woods After Breaking Masters Cut Record
The five-time Masters champion has made 24 consecutive Augusta National cuts in a run stretching back to 1997
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Is Wearing 89 This Week On His Masters Jumpsuit
The different numbers worn by caddies on their Masters jumpsuits represent the order in which the players officially registered for the tournament
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Augusta National Member Justin Thomas Once Said He'd Take ‘Over Anyone' On Masters Course's Famously Difficult Greens
High praise indeed...
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘Mind-Boggling’ - LIV Golf Star Louis Oosthuizen Says It ‘Sucks’ Missing First Masters Since 2009
Speaking on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen admitted 'it sucks' to be missing the Masters, with the South African not featuring for the first time in 15 years
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much? The Crazy Sum The First Masters Winner's Green Jacket Sold For
Horton Smith's Green Jacket was put up for auction last year and fetched a hefty sum
By Andrew Wright Published