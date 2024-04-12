‘They Were Just Brutal’ - Tyrrell Hatton’s Stark Masters Slow Play Verdict
The Englishman is through to the weekend but hit out at the pace of play at Augusta National
Tyrrell Hatton admitted he was disappointed in tournament officials at The Masters after saying slow play hindered his opening two rounds at Augusta National.
The Englishman is two-over through 36 holes and through to the weekend but felt he could be better positioned heading into the final two rounds of the first men’s Major of the year.
Out with Keegan Bradley and Matthieu Pavon on Thursday and Friday, Hatton was critical that the group of Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im and Kurt Kitayama weren’t put on the clock sooner after a near five-hour second round.
“The lads in front have been so slow,” Hatton said. “It's pretty poor from the officials that it took 32 holes to put them on the clock.
“Yesterday they'd lost a hole and a half, and then they weren't any better even this morning, and then for the second round they were just brutal.
“Fine for them - they're not waiting on any shot that they hit - but for us, we stood in the fairway, we stood on the tee.
“It was really hard to get a rhythm, so it was disappointing that it took 32 holes for an official to go, ‘Oh, we've put the group in front on the clock’.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He added: “I said to someone walking up 8. We stood on the 8th waiting to hit our second shots and they're still putting out, and the lads in front of them have teed off 10.
“It's a small field. It's not hard to really keep up with the group in front. I understand if you've had a tough hole, but when it's just like every hole, then it's a bit more frustrating.”
Hatton also rued the two-and-a-half hour weather delay that meant he couldn’t complete his first round on Thursday.
He returned to the course early on Friday morning and stood on the par-5 15th tee at three-under for the tournament only to card an untidy double bogey before he dropped another shot at the last for a level-par 72.
The 32-year-old followed that up with a two-over 74 to make the cut for the fourth year running but was left feeling like he left plenty of shots out there.
“It [the first round] was probably one of the best rounds that I'd actually played here up to that point,” Hatton added. “I feel like with how I was hitting the ball yesterday, if I was then going to go and finish the round, I feel like I'd have had more of a chance of shooting 4-under than shooting level.
“That was really frustrating to come out first thing this morning. I said before I hit my second shot into 15, I don't want to leave myself 80 yards because I generally get quite a lot of spin with my wedges.
“It's such a hard shot to that pin. Hitting it low, I was trying to just pitch it on the green, and you don't quite hit it hard enough, and all of a sudden you make double and you're straight away on the back foot. So that was a horrible way to start this morning.
“I don't feel like I had too many good breaks. The score is as bad as it could be, I think.”
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Masters Contender Nicolai Hojgaard One Of 8 Players Using Rickie Fowler’s Famous Putter At Augusta National
The Odyssey Jailbird is being used by 10% of the field this week at Augusta National, with the putter already racking up numerous victories in its short lifespan
By Matt Cradock Published
-
5 Things I Learned About The Masters That You Can't Learn From TV
From the hills to the queues to the smell, here are the five things I've learned about the Masters on my first visit
By Dan Parker Published
-
Masters Contender Nicolai Hojgaard One Of 8 Players Using Rickie Fowler’s Famous Putter At Augusta National
The Odyssey Jailbird is being used by 10% of the field this week at Augusta National, with the putter already racking up numerous victories in its short lifespan
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘My Back Is Shot’ – Fred Couples Casts Doubt Over Masters Future After ‘Ugly’ 2024 Showing
The 1992 Masters champion has missed the cut for just the eighth time in 39 appearances at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'I Have A Chance To Win The Golf Tournament' - Tiger Woods After Breaking Masters Cut Record
The five-time Masters champion has made 24 consecutive Augusta National cuts in a run stretching back to 1997
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Is Wearing 89 This Week On His Masters Jumpsuit
The different numbers worn by caddies on their Masters jumpsuits represent the order in which the players officially registered for the tournament
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Augusta National Member Justin Thomas Once Said He'd Take ‘Over Anyone' On Masters Course's Famously Difficult Greens
High praise indeed...
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘Mind-Boggling’ - LIV Golf Star Louis Oosthuizen Says It ‘Sucks’ Missing First Masters Since 2009
Speaking on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen admitted 'it sucks' to be missing the Masters, with the South African not featuring for the first time in 15 years
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much? The Crazy Sum The First Masters Winner's Green Jacket Sold For
Horton Smith's Green Jacket was put up for auction last year and fetched a hefty sum
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Open Champion Brian Harman Endures Restart Nightmare And Almost Equals Highest Nine-Hole Score Ever At The Masters
The Georgia-born left hander went from in contention at The Masters to struggling to make the cut thanks to a horrible last nine holes in round one
By Jonny Leighfield Published