Nasa Hataoka Fires Low Round Of The Week To Lead US Women's Open

On Saturday, Nasa Hataoka had a day to remember as the 24-year-old fired a six-under-par round of 66 to lead by one going into the final round of the US Women's Open.

Conditions were tough on Saturday at Pebble Beach and, in the scoring, that was obvious, with just 11 players firing under-par rounds. What's more, Hataoka's round was the only one in the 60s, with six birdies and 12 pars giving her a one stroke margin over Allisen Corpuz going into Sunday.

A post shared by U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen) A photo posted by on

"Compared to the first two days, it was a bit windier today. However, the temperatures were higher, thank goodness, so I think my body participated with the higher temperatures, and I was able to manage all my goals," stated Hataoka following her round, with the Japanese star looking to pick up her first Major scalp.

Gaining +8.701 shots on the field, Hataoka needed just 24 putts during her third round on Saturday, with the 24-year-old revealing that: "About three weeks ago with the assistance of my coach, I was able to change my strategy.

"I would say that prior to that I felt that my strokes were not as good as they should have been, and I didn't think that the way the ball was tumbling around, that was not very stable beforehand. But thanks to the work I started three weeks ago, I think I was able to manage very well today."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting the round, it was Bailey Tardy who led but, following two birdies, three bogeys and a double, she fired a three-over-par round to sit at four-under-par and three shots back of Hataoka.

Certainly, going into the final day, there are a number of big names inside the top-10, such as Charley Hull and defending champion, Minjee Lee. However, only six players are under-par at Pebble Beach, with Corpuz being the nearest challenger to Hataoka.