Morikawa Among Group To Gain Inivite to Tournament of Champions

Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott and Cameron Young are among the group of players to benefit after a change in qualification criteria expanded the field for next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The traditional PGA Tour year opener in Hawaii has been restricted to players who won an event the previous calendar year, but will now also include those who made it to this week’s Tour Championship, which starts on Thursday at East Lake, Atlanta. Along with Scott, Morikawa and Young, Corey Conners, Aaron Wise, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala and Scott Stallings can start making plans for a trip to Kapalua, Maui whether they win an event or not because they are in the Tour Championship field.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, which tees off on January 5th in 2023, has been the first event of the new year since 1999, but until now has only included winners of PGA Tour events from the previous year. The 2021 event extended an invite to Tour Championship qualifiers because so many of the previous year’s events had been lost to the Covid pandemic, and, in announcing a 10-year extension to its sponsorship of the event through 2035, Sentry confirmed that will be the case going forward.

Cameron Smith won the TOC at the start of this year, setting a new record for the lowest score in PGA Tour history at 34-under-par. Three players finished at 30-under or better, as many as had previously posted that score in the whole history of the Tour. Smith banked just under $1.5million for his victory, but next year’s event will be even more lucrative, with the prize money almost doubling to $15million.