Mixed Events And Top Female Golfers Competing On The PGA Tour… Lexi Thompson Reveals ‘What Golf Needs In The US’

Lexi Thompson makes her first start of the season this week at the LPGA Drive On Championship at a new venue for the tournament, Bradenton Country Club, Florida.

After a slow start to her 2023 season, the 28-year-old 11-time LPGA winner and Major champion found consistent form in the season-ending events including the Shriners Children’s Open at the TPC Summerlin course in Las Vegas, making her only the fifth female player in the modern era - and seventh overall - to participate in a PGA Tour event.

At 6,557 yards, this week’s Bradenton course will play almost 700 yards shorter than TPC Summerlin at 7,255 yards. Based on the length of courses on the PGA Tour, Thompson has some hesitations on the topic of whether more female players should be invited to participate in PGA Tour events.

Speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly, Thompson, who is one of the longest hitters on the LPGA Tour, says: “It’s a great message, but the men’s courses are set up very long and I guess only certain players would be able to handle the length.

"Women golfers work extremely hard and we’re very talented but we want to play on a golf course that has distances we can hit. I mean, the distance the guys hit off the tee is pretty remarkable.”

With considerably less hesitation, Thompson is at the heart of promoting more mixed golf, particularly after her participation in the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational at the end of 2023, where she partnered with fellow Cobra Puma ambassador Rickie Fowler.

Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler tied 6th at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational mixed tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t think women playing in men’s events should become a huge thing, but a mix of events with different formats where the guys and women tee up together is what golf needs in the US. It’s a way to showcase both our talents on a different level, something that’s not such an individual aspect and as serious. It was so much fun to be paired up with Rickie, it’s different, but it’s still super competitive because we want to win.”

The game needs individuals like fan-favourite Thompson, who is an outstanding role model and advocate for women and girls' golf, and committed to help grow the sport in any way possible.